Kobbie Mainoo joins Manchester City trio in worst Euro 2024 XI dominated by England

England are somehow through to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 along with France, Spain and the Netherlands. It won’t come as a huge surprise that the Three Lions have more players in the worst XI than the other three nations, but which of Gareth Southgate’s players are in may come as a bit of a shock.

Players must have featured for at least 150 minutes to be considered and played some part in the quarter-finals. This team is entirely based on the WhoScored ratings, so don’t blame us. Or them for that matter – we love those guys.

We did the same after the group stage and last 16 if you’re interested. Just one player has featured throughout.

GK: Jordan Pickford

Having psyched Manuel Akanji out to the point where he forgot how to kick a football properly, Pickford keeps up his record of saving a penalty in every shootout for England. Before him England had won one of seven penalty shootouts. With him, they’ve won three of four and in the one they lost he saved two spot-kicks. Can’t pinpoint any particular reason why he’s the worst of the four remaining goalkeepers, other than them all being pretty damn good. WhoScored may also not appreciate Pickford booting the ball long every time he gets it.

RB: Kyle Walker

Looked quite a bit better against Switzerland as a right centre-back and actually arguably got forward more without the expectation to do so. Bukayo Saka certainly enjoyed himself having been stunted by Walker’s poor performances behind him in previous games. For Walker’s sake and ours, Southgate should stick with the three centre-backs.

CB: Robin Le Normand

Scored the own goal against Georgia, picked up a second yellow in the first half against Germany to ensure he would miss the semi-final and was taken off at half-time by Luis de la Fuente having looked – as he has done throughout the tournament – like the weak link in the Spain side. His absence against France may actually prove beneficial.

CB: John Stones

Wouldn’t have banked on John Stones being the worst of England’s centre-backs at Euro 2024, but with Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa slotting in very nicely in place of Harry Maguire, the Manchester City has looked leggy and weirdly lacking in confidence. Gareth Southgate’s tactics have hindered him more than most, to be fair.

LB: Nathan Ake

Not easy for him to score highly as a full-back who doesn’t do much in the way of attacking. Didn’t look as though he enjoyed Turkey’s chaotic, hell-for-leather style, but he wasn’t alone.

CM: Joey Veerman

In tears having been substituted in the 36th minute in the 3-2 defeat to Austria and although Ronald Koeman said afterwards that it was a “painful” decision, Veerman won’t have been cheered up by his manager’s explanation. “I saw him tripping over the ball, giving the ball away. I can’t explain it. Being good on the ball is supposed to be his quality.” Yikes. Now very much playing second fiddle to Jerdy Schouten and Tijjani Reijnders.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

Either our eyes deceive us or the stats do and we’re convinced it’s the latter, and actually one particular stat provides a glowing reference for the Manchester United teenager – only William Saliba (96.8) has a better pass completion percentage than Mainoo (96.4).

MORE EURO 2024 ENGLAND COVERAGE FROM F365

👉 Southgate out, Lampard in? Kane was ‘worse than Ronaldo’ but England can win the whole thing

👉 16 Conclusions on England beating Switzerland: drop Foden and Kane, Southgate subs, Saka phenomenal

👉 England player ratings v Switzerland: Saka, Mainoo impress as Walker struggles continue

AM: Antoine Griezmann

The first player to be taken off against Portugal after another unproductive display and Ousmane Dembele offered far more having come on for him. Kylian Mbappe has offered little in this tournament, but at least he has an excuse. It’s Griezmann’s consistency that’s been his strongest suit for France, and that’s also been the case in Germany, but not in a good way, having been equally disappointing in every game.

LW: Mikel Oyarzabal

An assist for Dani Olmo against Georgia but all the hard work was done by the RB Leipzig star. Oyarzabal had a couple of half-decent efforts against Germany, but his influence on Spain pales in comparison to his fellow forwards, who may well have ushered in a new era of Barcelona-steered international dominance.

ST: Marcus Thuram

11 shots and just two on target for Thuram, who’s had more unsuccessful touches per 90 minutes (2.8) than any player left in the tournament.

RW: Ferran Torres

We don’t envy anyone being the back-up for Lamine Yamal, and De la Fuente would have been under huge pressure having replaced the teenager with Torres on the hour mark had Mikel Merino not grabbed that last-gasp winner. Spain are nowhere near as potent with the former Manchester City star on the right.