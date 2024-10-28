Only Leicester have more than one player in the worst XI of the Premier League weekend, so there is room for representatives from Man Utd and Spurs.

The XI is based on WhoScored ratings so blame the algorithms.

GOALKEEPER: Jose Sa (Wolves)

“The arrival of Sam definitely sparked something in Jose. I saw a difference in training. I saw a difference in his level of work,” said Gary O’Neil, who might have wished to see a difference in Sa’s kicking prompted by the £10m summer signing of Johnstone. It was a truly dreadful mistake and credit to Wolves for recovering from it.

RIGHT-BACK: Harry Clarke (Ipswich)

Oh, mate. Only the second player to score an own goal, concede a penalty and be sent off in the same Premier League game, on his full debut in the competition no less. Never go full Jan ‘9-0’ Bednarek.

CENTRE-BACK: Wout Faes (Leicester)

That’s the Wout Faes we know. He looked worryingly competent for a while, good even, but Chris Wood made him look an absolute fool at the City Ground.

CENTRE-BACK: Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United)

The latest victim of a conspiracy apparently designed to keep *checks notes* Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United down in 14th. Did not make a single tackle against West Ham. Not one deemed legitimate by Michael Oliver and friends, anyway.

LEFT-BACK: Ryan Manning (Southampton)

Might have feared for his professional future when given the nod as left-back at the Etihad but did actually fare relatively well, albeit without making the sort of defensive actions that nerds and boffins love.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Christian Norgaard (Brentford)

There were hilarious gaps in the Brentford midfield against Ipswich and it feels like the captain probably should have been at least trying to fill some of them. Mind you, he gave it a go against Conor Chaplin after half an hour and was beaten in the build-up to Ipswich’s second goal.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham)

His one shot-creating action against Crystal Palace was a pass for James Maddison to shoot from 33 yards for 0.02 xG. Both players were taken off in a triple substitution about seven minutes later so Ange Postecoglou obviously didn’t think much of it.

RIGHT WING: Jack Harrison (Everton)

There is not a lot of love in the Everton fanbase for Harrison, who has almost completed a full year without a Premier League assist while scoring twice in that time. He was the first player Sean Dyche took off against Fulham, having completed none of his two take-on attempts and just over half his passes.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD: Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

That was not really the game for fleet-footed dribbling, as his substitution before the hour suggested.

LEFT WING: Stephy Mavididi (Leicester)

Entirely shackled by Ola Aina, the Leicester winger offered precious little in defence or attack and picked up a booking for his troubles.

STRIKER: Enes Unal (Bournemouth)

A first start of the season ended with him being taken off in the 64th minute for Evanilson who scored the stoppage-time equaliser. The bloke is massive so did win a load of headers but struggled to trouble the Villa defence.

