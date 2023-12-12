‘Would love to sign for Newcastle’ – Romano tips Man Utd reject to make shock Tyneside move
Fabrizio Romano has stunningly claimed that former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea ‘would love to sign for Newcastle’ as he continues to search for a new club.
The Spaniard became a free agent in the summer after a 12-year stint with Man Utd, in which he made 545 appearances and won eight trophies.
Although De Gea’s form had declined in recent years, it is somewhat surprising that a player of his pedigree is still without a club. After all, he did win the Premier League Golden Glove award last season.
Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen to bring in a new shot-stopper in January to provide cover for Nick Pope, who will be unavailable for around four months with a shoulder injury.
The Magpies have been forced to rely on Martin Dubravka in their last two Premier League games, which they lost 3-0 to Everton and 4-1 to Tottenham.
Dubravka is a doubt for Newcastle’s crucial Champions League clash with AC Milan due to a shoulder injury, which has only emphasized their need for a new goalkeeper.
Newcastle have been linked with several top quality goalkeepers in the past couple of weeks, including out-of-favour Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale and Tottenham veteran Hugo Lloris.
However, it now seems that De Gea would be open joining the Tynesiders, which could tempt Howe into making a move for him.
As referenced by The Boot Room, transfer expert Romano revealed this about De Gea’s future on Tuesday: “I saw [a story] about Newcastle’s goalkeepers. Newcastle are considering options for a new goalkeeper.
“Newcastle have been unlucky with injuries. Nick Pope is injured, but also Dubravka isn’t 100% fit. De Gea is waiting, De Gea would love to sign for Newcastle, De Gea is just waiting for a call.”
The last time De Gea played was in Man Utd’s 2-1 defeat to rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup Final in June.
Several Saudi clubs have approached the 33-year-old since he became a free agent, but he is reluctant to join a club in the Gulf State due to family reasons.
With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Newcastle do take a punt on De Gea in the coming weeks.
If he ends up being a success at St James’ Park, Man Utd could end up seriously regretting letting him go.
