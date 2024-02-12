‘I would not pay €5m’ – Tottenham told they dodged a bullet by not signing striker target in January

Feyenoord have been told they won't get close to €50million for Santiago Gimenez on current form

Journalist Valentijn Driessen has stated that he would “not pay €5million” for Tottenham striker target Santiago Gimenez, as he believes he is “not worth” close to Feyenoord’s valuation.

Gimenez has been in the thoughts of some big sides of late as a result of being within the top two scorers in this season’s Eredivisie. Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham are some of the Premier League names to have been linked.

Spurs, having lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer and not signed a central striker since, have been frequently linked. They did not make a move in January, and it’s been suggested they were right to do so, with Driessen stating the striker is worth far less than Feyenoord believe he is.

“He is not worth €50million,” De Telegraaf journalist Driessen said.

“[€50million] is the value they think they will sell him for. If you watch him now, I would not pay €5million for him.”

It seems a little bit of a knee-jerk reaction to suggest Gimenez is suddenly not worth any sort of substantial outlay. He scored 23 goals in all competitions last term and is on 21 so far this season.

The srtiker scored 13 Eredivisie goals in the first nine games this season, and in the following 11 games he scored six goals, and has not scored in any of the last three.

There has been a slight drop off in Gimenez’s form, but that should not drastically alter his value. Indeed, he’s still just 22 years of age, and given he’s consistently shown an eye for goal for the past two seasons, he’s not likely to have suddenly lost that.

It seems he is simply going through a lull. While interested sides will want to keep an eye out to see how he does between now and the end of the season, it’s unlikely anybody is going to abandon their pursuit because he’s not scoring every single game.

