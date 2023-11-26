‘We would’ve won comfortably’ – Postecoglou believes Tottenham performance wins on another day

Ange Postecoglou feels Tottenham “would’ve won comfortably” playing the way they did against Aston Villa on another day, as he stated he was “proud” of his side.

Postecoglou’s Spurs started the season on fire. After 10 games in the Premier League, they were top of the table. They’d won eight of those games, and looked difficult to stop.

Three games later, they’ve still won eight games, and have slipped down to fifth, as a result of a three-game losing streak. The latest of those losses was a 2-1 at home to Aston Villa, after Tottenham went 1-0 up in the first-half.

Despite the loss, Postecoglou said that he was happy with the way his side played, feeling they deserved more out of the game.

“A tough outcome but I couldn’t be happier with the way the boys played,” he said on Sky Sports.

“I’m really proud of them, I thought we played some fantastic football and on another day we would’ve won comfortably. I can’t fault the effort they put into the game.

“There’s no frustration. We played well and as a manager that’s all you can ask for. Sometimes the outcomes don’t go the way you want but as a manager I want the players committed to what we are trying to do and they were all totally committed.”

Tottenham hit the post and had three goals chalked off, as well as Emi Martinez making some good saves. Postecoglou thinks that could’ve panned out differently, but he had no problems with the way his side played despite only scoring the one goal.

“On another day we would’ve had a few goals but it was a combination of outstanding goalkeeping and woodwork. From my perspective all I can ask is what they gave. The players played an outstanding game of football and as a manager that’s all we can ask for,” he added.

Postecoglou will hope his side starts to get more reward for their good performances, though, as even though it’s been hard for them of late with a lot of players injured, they’ll want to avoid their slip down the league becoming uncontrollable.

