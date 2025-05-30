Ben Davies is in talks with Wrexham for when he leaves Tottenham

‘Ambitious’ Championship side Wrexham have reportedly ‘opened talks’ to land one of the longest-serving players in the Premier League from Tottenham this summer.

Wrexham were a National League side two seasons ago. Next term, they will play in the Championship for the first time since it’s been called that.

The ambition of owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds has been clear to see with the funding invested in the club in recent seasons. They have been linked with Jamie Vardy of late, and are now making an attempt to land another Premier League player.

According to Football Insider, the ‘hugely ambitious’ Championship side have ‘opened talks’ to land Tottenham man Ben Davies on a free transfer.

Welsh international Davies has played 358 games for Spurs, and his overall tally of Premier League games is 313. Only eight current Premier League players have been in the division longer than he has, but he’ll be free to leave in the summer, with his contract at Tottenham expiring.

Football Insider suggests he could still agree an extension to his deal, but the defender will ‘consider multiple offers’ before deciding where to play next term.

Indeed, Davies has also been linked with a move to Leeds, who have just been promoted back to the Premier League. There, the 32-year-old would be able to continue playing in the top flight, but a move to Wrexham represents a move back to Wales.

Davies, who has represented Wales on 93 occasions, has not played for a club in his home country since he left Swansea in 2014.

He played 85 games there, with the club bringing him into senior football. Wrexham’s volume of Welsh players would be increased were Davies to sign.

Currently, Max Cleworth and Harry Ashfield are the only Welshmen who represent the club, and fans would surely like to see more players from the country in the side, particularly ones with as much quality as Davies has shown in his career.

Whether he signs remains to be seen, but it would not be a surprise to see some big names walk through the door at Wrexham this summer, given the ambition and funding available to the club.

