A Wrexham chief has refused to rule out the possibility of the League One-bound side signing Leicester City star Jamie Vardy in the future.

37-year-old Vardy is nearing the end of his career but he has been in stunning form for Leicester City this season as he has helped Enzo Maresca’s side win the Championship title.

The England international has only started 17 Championship games as he has competed with Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka. But in his 36 appearances across all competitions, he has scored 20 goals.

Leicester overcame their worrying slump in February and March to seal a Premier League return and Vardy has been vital as he’s scored four goals in his last three Championship appearances.

Vardy’s future is uncertain heading into the summer as his current contract is due to expire at the end of June.

When recently aksed about Vardy, Maresca admitted he thinks the striker “is going to stay”.

“Jamie Vardy is Leicester. Jamie Vardy has always scored goals in his life and he’s going to score goals even when he’s 40, 45,” Maresca told reporters.

“It’s in his blood to score goals. We are very lucky that he’s our player.

“Now we finish (the season), we have a game Saturday, and then we sit. But my feeling is that he’s going to stay this is my feeling, if I can decide.”

Vardy will not be short of options if he decides to leave Leicester City in the summer and Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker has been asked about their chances of signing the veteran.

The Football League outfit – who are owned by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – finished second in League Two to earn promotion to League One and they will be among the favourites to go up to the Championship next season.

On Vardy, Ker admitted that his “age and profile” wouldn’t put Wrexham off signing him.

“There’s nothing to say that Jamie Vardy wouldn’t be a great Wrexham player,” Ker said in an exclusive interview with SPORTbible.

“It’s not a name I’ve had mentioned inside the building before but, you know, age and profile wouldn’t put us off.”

During a recent interview, Vardy insisted that he is looking to “keep going for as long as possible”.

“Obviously, like everyone, you want to be playing as much as you can, but if you’re on the bench and you’re coming on, you have to make sure you make an impact,” Vardy told LCFC.

“Thirty-seven is just a number. You’re as young as you feel. I look after myself, keep myself fit, so I’ll keep going for as long as possible. Football’s a demanding game, it has to be like that, and you just make sure you recover right and get ready for the next game.

