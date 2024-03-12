Arsenal icon Ian Wright has addressed the “elephant in the room” about Manchester City during a Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola discussion.

Man City have dominated English football since Guardiola became their boss in 2016 as the respected head coach has helped them win the Premier League five times.

115 charges…

The Premier League champions are in contention to win the title again this season as they are in the race along with Arsenal and Liverpool.

Guardiola’s City are one the greatest teams in Premier League history but some onlookers have been reluctant to praise them as there are 115 charges for alleged breaches of financial rules hanging over them.

It was confirmed at the start of last year that Man City had been charged by the Premier League following a four-year probe into their conduct but a hearing will reportedly not be held until later this year.

If found guilty, it has been claimed that City could be given a huge fine, be stripped of Premier League titles or be relegated to a lower division.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Wright claimed City cannot be given full praise for their trophy haul unless a verdict is reached on their 115 charges.

“You look at the trophy haul and you have to say that Pep’s done very well. But then you look at what Klopp’s done to try to catch Manchester City, the way he’s built that team, how long it’s taken them to get there,” Wright told Sky Sports.

“You have to say, it might be easier for Pep in what he’s done, but Klopp’s still got to get a lot of love. It’s there for everyone to see in respect of trophies but we can’t speak about City without speaking about the fact there’s 115 charges around them.

“The one thing I would like more than anything else is for that to be gone so you can give the team and the manager the love they deserve. You speak about them and it’s like there’s an elephant in the room.

“You want to speak about them, with this rivalry, without saying ‘yeah….’, it’s not fair on the players, it’s not fair on the club. The sooner that’s gone, the better for them, but you can’t look at the amount of trophies and say that Guardiola’s not done better.”

“We need a break…”

After City’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool, midfielder Rodri admitted they “need a break” ahead of the “last push at the end of the season”.

“We need a break. We have the FA Cup game (against Newcastle) and then go to the international teams so it will be good for us to refresh and give the last push at the end of the season,” Rodri told reporters.

“We know how good we are in the last part of the season, we just need to charge the batteries again and focus on the last 10 games.

“It seems you have to win nine or 10 games to win this Premier League. This is the challenge and we are going to go for it.”