Wright ‘feels guilty’ as Arsenal ‘robbed’ PL rivals with huge transfer – ‘should give you an extra £20m’

Ian Wright has joked that Arsenal only paying around £100m to West Ham for England international Declan Rice makes him “feel guilty”.

The Gunners identified Rice as their main transfer target ahead of the summer transfer window and they ended up fending off competition from Chelsea and Man City to sign the centre-midfielder for a club-record fee believed to be around £105m including add-ons.

Rice has hit the ground running at Arsenal as he has quickly asserted himself as a leading figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Englishman helped Arsenal keep a clean sheet against Brentford over the weekend as Arsenal won 1-0 to move to the top of the Premier League.

Wright is a huge admirer of Rice and he joked during his latest podcast that he feels like giving West Ham an “extra £20m” because he “feels guilty” that Arsenal “only got him for £100m”.

“That guy is captain, that guy is a captain in the way he’s playing,” he said via the latest Wrighty’s House podcast.

“And I’m not being biassed or anything, but I was saying to a couple of West Ham fans at the Premier League, and I wind them up all the time.

“I said, ‘Do you know something, I feel like we robbed you, I feel like we should give you an extra £20m’.

“I’m going to give you an extra £20m because it’s making me, I feel guilty that we’ve only got him for £100m.”

FEATURE: Premier League winners and losers… Garnacho, Arteta and Liverpool impress as Chelsea and Big Ange flop

This year’s Premier League title race is shaping up to be sensational as there are only two points between Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has explained why he thinks his former club have “better firepower” than Arsenal.

“I think they have five players in attacking areas all competing for three places and I think their firepower is probably a bit better than Arsenal’s in my opinion,” Murphy said via Match of the Day 2.

“They have more options in the final third which might be the defining factor.

“The concern for Liverpool and Arsenal is if City do what they have tended to do most seasons and get better as the second half of the season comes to us.

“They are very rarely top at this stage and if they go up another couple of gears, can Liverpool and Arsenal stay with them? I hope so but we never know.”