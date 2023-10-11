Wright hails impact of under-fire Arsenal star after replacing struggling forward vs Man City

Kai Havertz made the big-money move to Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer.

Ian Wright has lauded the impact of Arsenal star Kai Havertz against Manchester City, claiming the Gunners benefited from a “focal point” at the Emirates.

Havertz has endured a difficult start to his Arsenal career following his big-money move from Chelsea in the summer.

Having been used predominantly as a midfielder by Arteta, Havertz thrived in a more forward role against PSV Eindhoven and was pivotal to Arsenal’s win over City having replaced Eddie Nketiah up top.

And Wright says the Germany international “was absolutely brilliant” having played a key part in the winner.

“You know what, if [Havertz] doesn’t go in there to lay it back down, we may not get that [goal against Man City],” he said on the Wrighty’s House podcast.

“Because some of the times, Eddie like I said, he did a lot of work, made so many runs.

“But there’s times when you look in the build up when he’s either too far on the left if it’s on the right, or too far on the right if it’s on the left.

“And you just need that body, that focal point in the middle, that Thomas Partey can chip it in to, who can make sure that he chests it down to hold it and lay it back off.

“And I think that Kai Havertz coming on and doing that was absolutely brilliant for us.

“Eddie [Nketiah], I thought he worked his socks off and it’s very tough. Against Manchester City, your chances are few and far between.

“If you do get one, you’ve got to make sure you do the very best you can with it. At the very least you’ve got to do a lot of running the other way, a lot of that kind of stuff.

“And I think that it maybe took its toll on him in this game and he’ll probably be feeling a little bit disappointed simply because he didn’t get too many chances.

“He did a lot of work and he got taken off in the end.”

