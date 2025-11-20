Ian Wright has launched an incredibly impassioned rant about how an “obsessed” journalist wants Jude Bellingham to be a “humble f***ing slave” and can’t handle an “uppity n*****” being so successful.

Bellingham has made headline news for the last three international breaks, largely for not playing through injury and then a lack of fitness, but some nonsense was made up to garner those Bellingham clicks after England’s 2-0 win over Albania.

It was claimed that Bellingham refused to celebrate with Harry Kane for England’s second goal before being substituted, and Wright began his extraordinary and brilliant speech by exposing that as a “complete fabrication”.

He said on the Stick to Football podcast: “His parents have kept him away from the Premier League, they’ve kept him away from the journalists, they can’t get to him through his club and taint the way Real Madrid are thinking about him. They cannot get to this guy.

“This is somebody who’s an achiever, he goes out and he wins.

“What they said about Jude not celebrating was complete fabrication, it was a lie, so they’re trying to to build something because England have qualified so easily. They need to have something else to pile on top of.

“I’m worried for Jude simply because he’s somebody they can’t control. Obviously coming off the back of what he did at the Euros he’s saying ‘I’m here, I’m black, I’m proud, I’m ready to go’. And that vibe is something some people can’t deal with.”

Wright claims “they aren’t ready for a black superstar” before claiming the specific journalist he didn’t quite name can’t look at Bellingham’s success and “think he’s not an uppity n*****”.

“I’m an Englishman, I can’t hide from that. Even though when I was younger people would say “yeah, but you’re not really English”, yeah I’m English. I don’t think they’re ready for a black superstar like that, who’s moving like Jude’s moving.

“They can’t touch him like I just said. He goes out there, he’s performing, he says “who else?”. It’s too uppity for these people.

“They love N’Golo Kante. He’s a humble black man, he gets on with what he’s doing. I’m not saying he’s an Uncle Tom or anything – that’s what his personality is. But if you get a [Paul] Pogba or a Bellingham and you get that kind of energy that does not sit well with the people.

“Someone like Jude frightens these people because of the inspiration he can give. It’s something you’re taught as a black man, you just want to do the best you can and keep your head down and be a humble f***ing slave. This is dragging up from that kind of energy.

“If you are playing to that kind of level and not caring that frightens certain people. This guy is obsessed with him. He can’t look and see a black man doing what Jude’s doing and think he’s not an uppity n*****. That’s what that comes down to.”

Incredible. Ian Wright, you are the man.