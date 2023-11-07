Wright takes pop at ‘arrogant’ Mike Dean over Bruno’s ‘massive beef’ with Arsenal star

Ian Wright used Bruno Guimaraes’ ‘massive beef’ with Jorginho in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal to take a pop at former referee Mike Dean.

Wright believes Bruno should have been sent off in the clash at St James’ Park and believes the Brazilian had a clear “problem” with Jorginho, whom he elbowed in the side of the face.

And the Arsenal legend believes that if a former player had been on VAR duty then they would have realised straight away that Bruno had issues with the Arsenal captain.

Ex-players working on VAR was the cause of a heated argument between Paul Merson and Dean last month, with the former official insisting it wouldn’t be a good idea as they “don’t know the rules of the game”.

“When you look at Bruno Guimaraes and he was constantly chasing Jorginho around the place, in the way he was trying to challenge him,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“This one here (Guimaraes’ elbow) is unbelievable. I remember Mike Dean having a massive argument with Paul Merson about players not being in there (VAR room) because they don’t know the rules or the laws.

“We know that Bruno Guimaraes, for some reason, has a problem with Jorginho and he is trying to get him. That needed to be pointed out. How he doesn’t get two yellow cards in that game is beyond me and baffling.

“Any footballer who is sitting would see that this guy has got a massive beef with him. It’s really quite arrogant of Mike Dean to say people don’t know what they are doing. We can easily read that situation and see that this guy is out of control at the moment. He is on one, Bruno.”

Guimaraes was racially abused in the wake of the win over Arsenal, leading Newcastle to release a statement condemning the individuals on social media.

‘Newcastle United strongly condemns racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock via social media following Saturday’s victory over Arsenal.’

‘Our message is clear. There is no room for racism in football or society.

‘We are providing support to Bruno and Joe and will work with relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible so that they can be held to account.’

MAILBOX: Arsenal had one shot on target; VAR is not the problem here