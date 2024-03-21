It has been confirmed that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has “withdrawn” from Gareth Southgate’s England squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

The 22-year-old shone for Arsenal last season as they mounted a shock Premier League title challenge and he has also impressed this term.

Saka withdraws…

His performances have helped to ensure that Mikel Arteta’s side sit top of the Premier League table and they remain in contention for the Champions League as they will face Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

Saka will not feature for England in the coming days as it has been announced that he will miss the last two internationals before Southgate announces his squad for Euro 2024 in May.

“Bukayo Saka has left the England camp and returned to his club for continued rehabilitation,” the Football Association said in a statement.

“The Arsenal forward reported to St George’s Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training.

“No further replacements are planned as a 25-man England squad continue their preparation for the forthcoming internationals with Brazil and Belgium.”

Saka had worked indoors on an individual programme at St George’s Park on Wednesday, along with captain Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson.

READ MORE: Ben White saga has exposed Southgate and England staff failures after pathetic six-word insult



“I’ll make a prediction…”

This announcement comes after Arsenal legend Ian Wright “predicted” that Saka, Declan Rice and Phil Foden will “pull out” of international duty.

“I’ll make a prediction, either Declan, Saka, [Phil] Foden – I’ve got a good feeling that they will pull out of the second game [against Belgium on Tuesday],” Wright said via The Rest is Football podcast.

After being asked whether he thinks this would be the right thing to do, Wright responded: “Yeah, I think they should.”

Saka’s Arsenal team-mate – Ben White – will also miss England’s upcoming games after he refused a call-up by Southgate.

The right-back was previously sent home early from the 2022 World Cup after butting heads with assistant manager Steve Holland.

READ MORE: Arsenal have flipped the script after 22/23 bottlejob and summer buy (not Rice) can sway title race



Southgate has since admitted that White is now unlikely to feature for England at Euro 2024.

I want to keep the door open. I don’t want there to be a backlash. I understand that we’re in a situation where that could happen, but I believe he’s announced he’s signing a new contract, so there’s no question he’s got the love of the Arsenal fans,” Southgate told reporters.

“For me, the shame is that he’s a player I like. I can see his ability is obvious. I would have liked to have picked him, but it’s not an option that’s open to me.

“I completely respect it. The door for me is completely open. Look, we have to say that’s unlikely now for the Euros because of the situation this month. But moving forward, I would hope that he feels differently about it.”