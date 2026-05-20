Ian Wright has set a significant next target for Arsenal after they won the 2025/26 Premier League title on Tuesday night.

Wright is unsurprisingly in a jubilant mood as his beloved Arsenal have ended their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

After coming mighty close in recent years, the Gunners have finally got over the line by Manchester City failing to beat AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Man City needed to win their last two games and for Arsenal to slip up on the final day against Crystal Palace to reclaim the title, but the Gunners have secured top spot and could do the double by also winning the Champions League this season.

Now, Wright has tasked Arsenal with going on a period of domination in the Premier League over the next few years.

“You hope so because obviously the first one is the toughest one to get,” Wright told Stan Sport Football when asked whether this could be the start of a period of dominance for Arsenal.

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“I know there are players around the world who want to sign for Arsenal so fingers crossed we can go on a Manchester City tear, do two or three [titles].

“I’d love us to win another couple in the next five or six years, absolutely.”

Wright has also reserved praise for some Arsenal players. He added: “Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, David Raya with what he’s done… I’m just naming people.

“Even Eberechi Eze coming in and having some moments, these players have to get a Premier League medal with what they’ve done for this club, Ben White with what he’s done for us. I’m just delighted for the club.”

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“I think the three outstanding players for Arsenal have been…”

Fellow pundit Alan Shearer has also reserved praise for certain Arsenal stars, and has revealed who he thinks is the “player of the season” in the Premier League.

“I think the three outstanding players for Arsenal have been, from back to front, David Raya, the goalkeeper, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“I just think those three, for me, have been the outstanding players week after week after week, delivering performance after performance when it got tough.

“There are periods during a season where you have to knuckle down and you have to accept the criticism, you have to understand you’re not playing well, but I just think those three, for most of the season, have been the brilliant players, the outstanding players, the go-to players.”

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He continued: “I would actually have those three in one, two and three… David Raya is the player of the season for me.

“Him, Gabriel and Declan have been outstanding.”