Wright tells Arsenal to be wary of £60m Tottenham star in NLD as he ‘feels more at ease’ under Ange

Ian Wright thinks Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison is feeling “more at ease” and could cause Arsenal problems in this weekend’s North London derby.

The Brazil international was signed from Everton last summer and he cost Tottenham around £60m.

Richarlison endured a difficult debut season as he was stuck behind Bayern Munich newbie Harry Kane in the pecking order.

The attacker recently admitted that he is going to seek ‘psychological help’ after a ‘turbulent five months off the field’.

Richarlison made a huge impact for Spurs last weekend after coming off the bench against Sheffield United. Tottenham trailed 1-0 when he was brought on but grabbed a goal and an assist to turn the game around in stoppage time.

The 26-year-old could now start against Arsenal at the Emirates this weekend in the first North London derby of the 2023/24 campaign.

Wright thinks Richarlison could enjoy a resurgence this season as he is “feeling more at ease” under Ange Postecoglou.

“You’re looking at a team now that is a very confident and a player up front who if he can now throw in 10, 12 goals which he’s easily capable of doing Richarlison now his head’s clear and everything – they’re going to cause people problems,” Wright told Optus Sport.

“He (Richarlison) seems to have stopped the noise in his head, the manager’s given him time out of it and brought him in and eased him into and now he feels more at ease.”

Spurs forward Heung-Min Son lauded Richarlison after he “changed the whole game” against Sheffield United.

“Not only me, everyone in the squad and club was very happy for Richy,” Son told reporters.

“It was tough for him and we all hoped that this game would help his confidence. He changed the whole game, that’s what we were waiting for.

“Richy, probably everyone is not happy when not in the starting XI but we know how important it is to come on and change the game like he did or Ivan (Perisic), Brennan (Johnson), Emerson (Royal), Pierre (Hojbjerg).

“Everyone did a really good job. It’s important to keep an eye on it.

“For Richy, everyone is very happy for him. He is a really strong guy, a good character and can always bounce back strong, but when you have a tough time you need good people around you.

“I always try to be a friend of him and if he needs anything then I can help him from my experience or playing-wise, also. I think everyone is standing behind him helping. He did an amazing job for this club.”

