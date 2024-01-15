Wright tells Ten Hag to ‘give the keys’ to Man Utd ‘orchestrator’ who can get them ‘playing football’

Ian Wright says Kobbie Mainoo should be “given the keys” to Manchester United’s midfield after another impressive display from the teenager against Tottenham.

United twice led Spurs at Old Trafford but were second best for much of the 2-2 draw, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in attendance to appreciate the true scale of the task on his hands as United ceded possession and territory for large periods.

But Mainoo emerged with credit as he has done frequently since making his debut in November, and Wright heaped praise on the academy graduate, who he believes can be the man to get United “playing football” again.

“Give him the keys, because when you look at the way he plays, his calmness, his maturity for his age, the positions he picks up, he’s somebody now,” Wright said on Match of the Day 2.

“I’m looking at Manchester United still playing counter-attacking football at home when you’ve got a player in midfield that can progress the ball and play the ball with such calmness, such fluidity.

“I’d love to see Mainoo where he’s in a situation where he’s then able to get the ball and just put it forward.

“At some stage, just let him play, let him be the orchestrator – progressing the ball and getting the ball and playing the ball – so that the front men, instead of having to continually try and run for transition, come and play, link play, one-twos. Start playing football.”

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham: Bentancur, Hojlund to Rashford, Werner, Ten Hag

The draw leaves United with just one win in their last six league games and eight points off the top four, and Gary Neville believes Erik ten Hag’s position will be under threat if United continue to play without a notable style of football.

“We need to see a style of play develop in the next few months or else I think the coach will be vulnerable because ultimately the new owner will come in and want to see how we’re going to play, want electricity, want razzmatazz,” he said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“I love watching Spurs play football. Manchester United are a hard watch. They’ve got some exciting, talented players, it just needs to somehow gel in the next few months, and I hope it can for Erik ten Hag.

“I’m talking about patterns and combinations that players can rely upon when they go through difficult moments in a match. The last time that I saw combinations of play and a series of passes that looked like they belonged to one another was under Louis van Gaal.”

READ MORE: Man Utd next manager: If Ten Hag can’t bring Ratcliffe his ‘razzmatazz’, which coach can?