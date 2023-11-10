Wright says Ten Hag would have been slammed at Man Utd for ‘Fergie-esque’ Ange’s tactics

Ian Wright reckons Ten Hag would have got pelter's if he had done a Big Ange.

Ian Wright reckons “everybody would have lost their minds” if Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had used the tactics Ange Postecoglou put into action for Tottenham against Chelsea on Monday.

Postecoglou got his team to play an incredibly high line despite them being reduced to nine men at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which left a vast space for Chelsea to run in behind them.

The Blues took a long time to exploit the space, but ran out 4-1 winners in the end having been 1-0 down, as Nicolas Jackson scored a second-half hat-trick.

Wright was baffled by the tactics, but was impressed by Postecoglou’s “genius” interview after the game, in which the Arsenal legend believes the Australian displayed “deflection tactics” Sir Alex Ferguson would have been proud of.

Wright said: “I couldn’t understand going down to nine men and your tactics are to be on the halfway line with defenders already [getting ready to run back] without pressure on the ball.

“There was no way they were going to hold on when you’ve got that line like that, and I was thinking to myself, ‘If Ten Hag had those tactics everybody would have lost their minds’.

“But the deflection tactics of Ange were like Fergie-esque, the way he deflected everything off the way they played and what happened and the fact they got two players sent off for just craziness and then playing that high line. I thought that was genius from his point of view.

“What I couldn’t understand with Tottenham is that Chelsea – as much as they’re creating chances – they’re missing chances left, right and centre, so to not have the two banks of four with one in front and maybe break on them, to frustrate Chelsea when you’re 1-1, was baffling to me, I couldn’t understand what was going on.”

Having made Mikel Arteta look like a petulant child with his take on refereeing decisions after the game, Postecoglou was then asked about his gung-ho tactics.

“It’s just who we are, mate. It’s who we’re gonna be as long as I’m here. We go down to five men, we’ll have a go.”

