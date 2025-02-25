Arsenal legend Ian Wright fears three of their top stars will “run down their contracts” and Real Madrid would sign one of them “tomorrow”.

The Gunners are enduring a difficult season as they have exited the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, while their Premier League title hopes were seriously dented by their 1-0 loss to West Ham on Saturday.

Liverpool subsequently beat Manchester City 2-0 to move eleven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, though Arsenal have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta‘s side have looked a shadow of their best selves this season as they have struggled in front of goal and become overly reliant on set pieces.

Arsenal were toothless in attack before Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus were ruled out for the rest of this season, but these two injuries have worsened their situation.

The Premier League giants are crying out for a new striker and Arteta fears Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba – each player out of contract in 2027 – will “run down” their current deals and Real Madrid “would take” one of them “tomorrow”.

“When you’re talking about renewals with certain players, Saka, Gabriel [Magalhaes], Saliba, the way they’re moving now, I bet those renewals are all going to be slow,” Wright said.

“We’re going to have a situation maybe like Liverpool with Trent, Salah and Virgil.

“If I’m one of these players, and their teams are going to be saying, ‘Let’s wait and see, we’ve got two years left so let’s wait and see who they get in the summer. I know the manager has signed again but let’s wait and see’.

“If they’re not going to get the kind of players that take us to the next step, look at Saliba. Real Madrid would take him tomorrow.”

“Why not wait and see what’s going on in the summer to see the kind of players and calibre of players we’re signing. This is what the people upstairs need to be careful of.

“I’m sure Mikel will have told them that because he’s probably got the same kind of ambition: if you’re not going to give me the kind of players I need, I’m not going to be able to keep the players I’ve got here that are our best players, who are now running down their contracts.

“We haven’t even got into that conversation yet about these players. This summer and who comes is f***ing vitally important to these players.

“There’s a lot going on right now that needs to be unpacked by these people upstairs and they better get it right. They better get it right.”