Wright opens up on ‘tough week’ as Aluko’s former team-mate backs ‘superhero’ Arsenal legend

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has been backed by Eni Aluko’s former team-mate Steph Houghton after he was criticised by the former England international.

Aluko insisted last week that Wright was “blocking opportunities” for female pundits and insisted the former Gunners striker need to “be aware” of how much punditry he is involved in.

Only a couple of days later, former Chelsea and Juventus star Aluko issued a “sincere apology” for her comments, insisting that Wright is a “brilliant broadcaster and role model”.

Wright, however, didn’t accept the apology from Aluko and instead said that he “move on” form the whole subject after days of media attention.

Earlier this week, a report claimed that Aluko’s future at ITV was now in ‘doubt’, while her mother insisted the former forward is “traumatised and upset” over the incident.

And now speaking on Crossways – A Women’s Football Show, along with Aluko’s ex-England team-mate Houghton, Wright opened up on a “tough week”.

Wright said: “It’s been a bit of an up-and-down week. But at the end of the day, it’s all sorted.

“It’s always good to see you Steph, because you make me smile. It’s been quite a tough week.”

Houghton jumped in: “Ian, can I just say this, and this has not been pre-empted, I think I posted on Instagram: ‘What you have done for our game is unbelievable and you’ve got to take all the credit that everybody’s thrown at you this last week because you are a super-hero. And I love working with you.’

To which Wright responded: “I love you Steph. To see you come out publicly like that for me it’s just nice.

“But I just wish… it’s not about the individual in the women’s game, it’s just about the collective.

“I’m not going to go into it, but I just really appreciate the public support that I got.”

Aluko was expected to co-host the Women’s Football Awards on Thursday but she has stepped down as she doesn’t “want anything to deflect” from a great evening.

She said: “The Women’s Football Awards hold a special place in my heart. It was the first time an event of this scale was created solely to celebrate the incredible achievements in women’s football, and I’m so proud to have been part of it since the beginning,’ a statement began.

“However, I’ve decided to take a step back from being part of the hosting lineup this year. I don’t want anything to deflect from the joy, recognition, and celebration that this event is all about.

“This event belongs to the players, coaches, fans, and everyone who has worked tirelessly to elevate the women’s game.

“The awards will be hosted in the very capable hands of Gabby Logan and Jamie Carragher, who I know will bring their passion and energy to the stage. I love women’s football deeply, I’m proud of how far we’ve come, and I’ll absolutely be back involved in the future.”