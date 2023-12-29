Wright urges Arsenal to sign ‘killer’ in January as ‘top end striker’ is identified

Ian Wright has identified the player that Arsenal should be looking to sign in the January transfer window in order to boost their title chances.

It’s no secret that the Gunners will be after a new frontman and their recent loss to West Ham further highlighted their need to strengthen this area.

Despite Mikel Arteta’s side dominating possession and having a total of 30 shots, they were unable to open up the Hammers.

Gabriel Jesus certainly brings a unique skill set to the table, but his erratic record in front of goal could end up costing Arsenal the title.

The Brazilian has only scored three league goals this season and he has been guilty of underperforming his xG by 1.7 goals.

Wright thinks that Arsenal need to be singing a player of Victor Osimhen’s calibre who will immediately be able to impact things in the final third.

“The calibre of player Arsenal need right now i somebody who hits the ground running, a top end striker, like the Osimhens of this world… that level of striker,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“If Arsenal want to do it now they’re going to need that level of goalscorer who will slot in straight away.

“That’s what they probably need now. I don’t think any Arsenal fan will look at the game and not see that we need a killer in front of goal.”

Osimhen would immediately boost Arsenal’s title chances as the Napoli man is undoubtedly one of the most lethal strikes playing in Europe right now.

However, landing a deal for the 25-year-old in January will be difficult to pull off. He recently signed a new contract with Napoli until 2026 and the Italian club won’t let him leave on the cheap.

Reports from last week claimed that Arsenal are ‘not prepared to meet the release clause’ in Osimhen’s new contract which is believed to be in the £113m-£122m region.

As the Napoli star will likely be too expensive for January, Arsenal could be forced to consider some alternative targets ahead of the January window.

Of course, Brentford’s Ivan Toney continues to be linked with a move to north London and the 27-year-old would be an upgrade on what they already have.

His suspension is set to expire in January and he seems to be the most realistic target for Arsenal at this stage.

There’s no denying that Arsenal have a great shot at the title this year, but they could seriously boost their chances with the right addition in January.

Arteta was quizzed about his intentions for January in his post-match press conference, although the Arsenal boss kept tight lipped.

“What we have is the players that we have, it’s the players that I love the most,” Arteta told reporters.

“What we have to do is try to get better situations, and more training, put them there and raise their confidence and that’s it because they have done it.

“If we don’t score goals in thirty shots, we have to do fifty or sixty to try to score, it’s the only thing.”

