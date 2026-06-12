Ian Wright insists the USA “have got no idea and clue of the spirit of the game” after the host nation were roundly criticised in the build-up to the World Cup.

Canada and Mexico are also hosting the tournament, but almost all of the negative press has been focused on the States over the last few months, with the love-in between Gianni Infantino and president Donald Trump a particular gripe of many, along with extortionate ticket prices and the fact that they’re currently at war with one of the competing nations, Iran.

And on the eve of the tournament, the decision to ban Somali referee Omar Artan from entering the country has resulted in further outrage.

In the ITV studio during coverage of the opening game of the tournament, which saw Mexico beat South Africa 2-0, Neville hit out at the decision to send Artan home.

He said: “That to me is ridiculous the fact that the referee is not able to come into this country. He’s a FIFA referee and someone who has been lauded as someone who is the very best. You have that statue over your shoulder, the Statue of Liberty. I don’t think he will be feeling like that now.

“When you host a World Cup you are giving over your land to the world of football for four, to five, to six weeks. We need tolerance and people who can accept everybody comes from a different part of the world and that’s not happened here.”

READ MORE: World Cup giddiness diluted by that ‘decomposing orange creature’

The ‘spirit of football’

Wright then seemingly took aim at the USA as a whole, insisting they could do with a lesson or two on “the spirit of the game”.

Wright said: “I have spoken about the spirit of football and all the things that come with the spirit of the game. I think here, they have got no idea and clue of the spirit of the game and what is happening and what’s happened.

“Then you look also at people who keep saying things like keep saying things like ‘keep politics out of sport’. What are they saying now?”

Roy Keane added: “Obviously we’re ex-players and now we’re pundits and that’s why we’re here, to watch the football.

“It’s been mentioned, we shouldn’t shy away from the problems that are facing officials, supporters, and teams.

“Once the tournament starts and the opening ceremony gets underway, hopefully it will all be positive from here onwards.

“But we shouldn’t shy away from the issues going on in the background.”