Chelsea squeezed out another three points with a 1-0 win over a dogged Tottenham side to retain their lead at the top of the WSL table, but neither Manchester City or Manchester United are going away after they also claimed respective victories over Liverpool, who remain pointless, and Everton, our loser of the week.

Our winner hails from the Hale End academy as we look forward to the return of international football.

Winner: Katie Reid

On Tuesday, Sarina Wiegman will name her first England squad since the Lionesses retained their Euros title, and the biggest decisions are at centre-back.

She will be without Chelsea’s Millie Bright, who announced her retirement from international football having withdrawn from Euro 2025 selection, and captain Leah Williamson, who’s yet to play this season with a knee injury.

And while she could use Maya le Tissier at centre-back for the friendlies against Brazil and Australia at the end of the month, she prefers the Man Utd skipper as a full-back, meaning she could call up 19-year-old Katie Reid for the first time.

Reid has kept fellow England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy out of the Arsenal team while being named player of the month for September by the Gunners fans, in what has been a breakout season for the teenager.

“Doing those things in your safe environment and training where everything is isolated, that’s something else to then coming out into the WSL and doing that performance on such a high level against top opposition, top players,” said Arsenal boss Renee Slegers.

“I’m just so impressed with her. We knew that she could do this and this is the type of player she is, but to be able to apply herself like this in high level WSL games. It’s just really, really good.”

The way in which she’s responded to what was a disastrous start in her first game of the season when she brought down Nikita Parris in the penalty area with a daft challenge after 17 minutes has been hugely impressive. And after helping the Gunners to their second clean sheet of the season in the 1-0 win over Brighton she’s now the undisputed understudy to Williamson at Arsenal, and maybe England too.

Loser: Everton

Everton will have hoped that their women’s team would enjoy a similar new stadium bounce as their male counterparts. But while the move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium has ushered in an improvement in style and some good results for Jack Grealish and co., after struggling to adapt to their new digs at Goodison Park, even an outing at the mightily impressive shiny new piece of real estate failed to break Brian Sorensen’s side out of their home funk.

Honoka Hayashi opened the scoring at the HDS, but Manchester United roared back with four unanswered goals to condemn Everton to their third defeat from three home games this season – their longest losing streak for two years. They’ve now not won at home in five, stretching back to a win over last season’s relegated side, Crystal Palace, in March.

They’ve looked good on the road this term, smashing Liverpool 4-1 on the opening day before a narrow 1-0 defeat at Brighton and a draw with Leicester. But they could do with turning Goodison Park into the famously ‘difficult place to go’ it was always seen as – albeit sometimes without much in the way of justification – when it served the men’s team if they want to climb the table.