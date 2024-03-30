Richard Keys has accused Xabi Alonso of “bottling” the Liverpool job and the presenter is keen to “question the size of his cojones’.

Alonso has been heavily linked with Liverpool in recent months as he is currently working wonders with Bayer Leverkusen.

“I think he has bottled it…”

His Leverkusen side are unbeaten this season across all competitions and they are ten points clear of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Alonso had been the clear favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp but Liverpool must now consider potential alternatives after the Spaniard announced on Friday that he is staying with Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season.

The Athletic are reporting that Ruben Amorim, Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto De Zerbi have all been ‘discussed’.

Earlier this week, Keys revealed he had been informed that Alonso was “going to Liverpool”. Those who told him this false information have earned our respect because they have made the presenter look bloody daft, which is something we’re always in favour of.

Seemingly rattled after being proven wrong, Keys has hit out at Alonso, who is making a “huge mistake”.

“Early parts of the week, I had conversations with a number of people who were convinced that Alonso was going to Liverpool. There was another group who got in touch to say he was staying, you might be wrong there. Don’t care – they’ll draw him out and that’s what I think we were hoping to do at some point,” Keys told beIN Sports.

“They’re ‘Leicesterkusen'”

“He announced yesterday, Alonso, that he’s staying. And in my opinion, that is a huge mistake.

“At no other time in history will jobs at Liverpool, Munich, Manchester United, maybe Real Madrid will be available again. Right now, he can have his pick. At no other point in his career going forward will he be in this luxurious position again. He might get Madrid at a different time – and now’s a great time to get Real Madrid.

“I would question the size of his cojones. They’re ‘Leicesterkusen’ because Bayer Leverkusen will never again have a season like this. Bayern Munich next season will make sure they have another decade of domination in German football and Leverkusen may pick up a cup here and there.

“So right now his stock is as high as it will ever be and his opportunities are as broad and as great as they’ll ever be and I think he has bottled it.”

His colleague Andy Gray then asked: “So you think Leverkusen are Leicester and he’s bottled the job?”

To which, Keys replied: “Absolutely.”

