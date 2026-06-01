Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, who has been linked with Manchester United

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has decided that he will not sell Josh Acheampong in the summer transfer window, according to journalists Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs, and this will come as a blow to Manchester United in their quest to bring the defender to Old Trafford.

Transfer guru Romano has reported that Chelsea have had two approaches made for Acheampong.

The Italian journalist has added that Chelsea owners BlueCo and Alonso have come to a decision together that Acheampong will stay at Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has established himself in the Chelsea first team after coming through the London club’s youth system.

The England Under-21 international defender is a right-back by trade, but he is also able to feature as a centre-back and has even played as a left-back.

Acheampong is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2029, and Romano has reported that the youngster will stay at Stamford Bridge and be part of Alonso’s first-team squad next season.

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Josh Acheampong will stay at Chelsea

Romano posted on X at 7:50pm on June 1: “EXCL: Chelsea reject approaches from clubs around Europe and two from Premier League for Josh Acheampong.

“Defender seen as untouchable for the new era under Xabi Alonso, first decision made together between #CFC and new coach.

“Acheampong stays, under contract until 2029.”

While Romano has not named the Premier League clubs that have failed in their pursuit of Acheampong, one of them could well be Man Utd.

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs reported last month that Man Utd are keen on Acheampong.

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Jacobs said about Man Utd and Acheampong on The United Stand: “Murillo has been discussed in the past.

“A more right-sided option, Josh Acheampong, who Chelsea have always said, he is just not for sale. Period.

“And I am led to believe that’s a genuine stance.

“But Acheampong, who is also on the radar of Manchester City, is going to have to understand heading into the new season under a new manager, how often is he going to play?

“Because Chelsea are looking to sign another new starting centre-back.

“Maybe, if Alonso reverts to his favoured back-three, Acheampong gets more opportunities, maybe he doesn’t.

“So, Chelsea’s perspective is he’s pretty much untouchable, but information is that the player would be interested in exploring options if he feels he is not going to be getting regular game time next season.”

Man Utd suffer Josh Acheampong blow

Jacobs has reiterated Man Utd’s desire to sign Acheampong, adding that Chelsea will not sell him.

The transfer reporter wrote on X at 8:03pm on June 1: “Chelsea have rejected approaches from multiple clubs in England and Europe for Josh Acheampong, as @FabrizioRomano called.

“Acheampong is appreciated by Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern. He is considered untouchable by Chelsea and an important part of Xabi Alonso’s plans.

“Acheampong is contracted until 2029.”

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