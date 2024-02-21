Liverpool want Xabi Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp and now that it’s been confirmed that Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel will part ways at the end of the season, the Bundesliga giants look set to fight tooth and nail to beat the Reds to the Spaniard this summer.

We’ve already looked at five reasons why Liverpool losing out might not be such a bad thing, and here are five reasons Alonso should snub a return to Anfield in favour of a return to the Allianz Arena…

Following Tuchel, not Klopp

What happened at Arsenal post-Arsene Wenger suggests it’s better to follow the follower, while Erik ten Hag is yet to convince us that he who followed the guy who followed the follower who followed he who followed The Chosen One to follow Sir Alex Ferguson is the right man for the job at Manchester United. In any case, it’s not going to be easy to succeed a legacy manager like Jurgen Klopp.

Loved by the fans, players, staff and – not insignificantly – the media, Klopp at Liverpool is in stark contrast to Tuchel at Bayern. He’s told the players they’re not as good as he thought they were, he’s taken aim at his best player, the fans were never convinced, and he’s been typically spiky in interviews, like Klopp without the smiles and jokes to level things out.

It won’t take much for Alonso to improve the atmosphere at Bayern, while that currently seems an impossible task at Liverpool, where the the connection between the players, manager and fans has arguably never been better.

READ: Liverpool, Arsenal and Man Utd among 10 warnings from history for Jurgen Klopp successor

Knows The League

The apparent ease with which he’s got to grips with the Bundesliga suggests the Premier League transition could be just as smooth, but Alonso may be minded to remain in a league he not only knows but is entirely dominating.

And yes, he’s played in the Premier League, but left 15 years ago, at a time when Sam Allardyce and Tony Pulis were lauded for their statistical analysis and innovation, while Mark Hughes was deemed the right man to lead state-owned Manchester City to the top of European football. A lot has changed, is what we’re saying.

Easy titles

He would essentially have to beat Bayer Leverkusen to win the Bundesliga, which would be a damn sight easier without him in charge of Bayer Leverkusen and without a fair few of the players he and other managers will be poaching on the basis of their stand-out season.

We can throw the DFB-Pokal into that mix, as Bayern tend to, adding the cup gong to their Bundesliga crown on ten of the last 15 occasions they’ve claimed the league title. Which leaves the Champions League as the only competition requiring any form above and beyond the given left to win in Alonso’s debut season at the Allianz Arena.

A question is: does Xabi Alonso want an easy ride? But perhaps a more pertinent question is: does Xabi Alonso think he stands a better chance of winning the Champions League with Bayern or Liverpool next season?

It’s something of a toss-up, but the German side may just have the edge owing to the lack of domestic fight required, while Liverpool will have Manchester City, Arsenal and others battling for the English equivalents.

Harry Kane

It’s not worked out this way for Tuchel obviously, but having a guaranteed source of 30+ goals a season is a more than useful pressure valve for a top manager. And given what is a dearth of top goalscorers in world football right now, the fact that Bayern have one of the best, if not the best, around has got to be a big plus for Alonso.

Just as Mohamed Salah would be at Liverpool, but question marks remain over his future at Anfield, with Klopp’s exit perhaps paving the way for the Egyptian to earn some big bucks in Saudi Arabia.

Alonso will be analysing the squads as a whole, and both need work: Bayern need midfielders; Liverpool need defenders. Neither is complete but both look strong with high ceilings for improvement.

READ MORE: Van Dijk and Salah exit? Ranking Liverpool squad by how likely they are to follow Klopp out

Style

Stylistically, there’s actually not a huge difference between Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Liverpool rank 13th for short passes and fourth for passes into the penalty area, while Bayern are tenth and third respectively. They cross the ball a similar amount and have made roughly the same number of tackles in the final third. They’re certainly closer in style to each other than to Bayer Leverkusen.

This is more about how easy it will be for Alonso to impart his own style on the players. The Bayern group will certainly be more used to change, having had multiple managers in the time Liverpool have had one, and perhaps more open to it given their relative struggles compared to players under Klopp, many of whom know little or nothing else other than the heavy metal football which has morphed into a more considered beat over the last couple of seasons.

The Liverpool players are fully signed-up members of the Klopp philosophy, and will take time to be convinced of a new methodology, whereas many of the Bayern players will be more than willing to accept a system and ethos they a) enjoy and b) works, having struggled for identity under Julian Nagelsmann and Tuchel.