Ex-Liverpool target Xabi Alonso has reportedly decided his next move after opting to stick with Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season.

Alonso has been on the radar of several elite European clubs in recent months as he is currently working wonders with Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich are forced to look elsewhere

Under the Spaniard, Leverkusen are unbeaten this season across all competitions and they are 13 points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are searching for new managers ahead of next season and they were all linked with Alonso.

Jurgen Klopp announced at the end of January that this season would be his last as Liverpool’s head coach and Alonso had been the favourite to replace him.

This changed last Friday as Alonso announced during a press conference that he has decided to stick with Leverkusen for one more season.

He said: “My job is not over here. Putting everything together, I’ve taken this important decision. I am convinced it’s the right one.

“This is my first full season as a manager. I still have a lot of things to prove and to experience. Right now, I have situation where I feel really stable and happy.”

But according to Spanish outlet Nacional, Alonso has already decided that he ‘wants to sign’ for Real Madrid.

Respected Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti is currently Real Madrid’s head coach.

The 64-year-old returned to Real Madrid for a second stint as boss in 2021 and he’s helped them win the Champions League, La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

Ancelotti’s side are currently eight points clear of Barcelona in La Liga and they have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Alonso ‘will become the new manager of Real Madrid’

Despite this, Nacional claim Ancelotti – who is under contract until 2026 – ‘will leave’ next year and this is ‘when Alonso will become the new manager of Real Madrid’.

The report explains: ‘Xabi Alonso’s decision to stay one more season at Bayer Leverkusen has been a hard blow for Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

‘On the other side, the one smiling is Real Madrid, who see how their plan is progressing perfectly.

‘And for weeks now there has been speculation in Madrid that Xabi Alonso will be Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement in 2025 . The Italian coach will leave the Santiago Bernabeu in a season when Xabi Alonso will become the new manager of Real Madrid.

‘The big fear was that the Basque would accept the challenge of replacing Klopp at Liverpool or trying to restore Bayern’s hegemony in Germany, but once he has ruled them out, the road map is marked.’