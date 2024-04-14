Xabi Alonso ‘destined’ for eventual move to Real Madrid or Liverpool, in huge blow to other elite club

Former Real Madrid man Ze Roberto believes Xabi Alonso is “destined” to move to the La Liga club and not Liverpool, as he is “the coach of the future.”

Alonso quickly found his way onto the radar of the Reds when Jurgen Klopp announced he’d be stepping away from the club at the end of the season. That he has not lost a game with Bayer Leverkusen all campaign suggests he’d be a great replacement.

But with that also comes a desire for the Spaniard to stay and see how far he can take them. It looks likely he’s going to guide them to their first ever Bundesliga title, and they’re a couple of steps from Europa League glory, too.

As such, he made the decision not to move anywhere, as he wants to create a dynasty at Leverkusen.

Ze Roberto shocked by Alonso call

That’s something that Ze Roberto was somewhat shocked by, but he feels the path he is on now seems like the right one for Alonso at the moment.

“Yes [I was surprised], especially because of the amount of great teams that wanted him. There was talk of Bayern, Liverpool and even Real Madrid,” Ze Roberto told Diario AS.

“Honestly, I think that everything happening is surprising, even for Xabi himself. He is making history and knows both players and managers are behind him, something that will have been key when it comes to staying at Leverkusen.”

Alonso destined to manage Real

That said, Ze Roberto feels a time will come when Alonso chooses a big side to go to, but he does not feel it will be Liverpool, rather another of his old sides, Real Madrid – a role he feels he is perfect for.

“However, I am convinced that he will soon want to take the next step in his career in the dugout,” he said.

“He’s destined to do so. His way of thinking about football and the way his teams play make him the type of coach that every president wants for his club. Xabi is young, approachable and has a modern philosophy. He’s the coach of the future.”

Alons was not approached by Real of late, as they are still set to have a manager in place for next season, but if that changes at some point over the next few years, the former midfielder might find the role a hard one to turn down.

