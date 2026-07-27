Xabi Alonso explains Chelsea ‘plan’ for Rogers-Palmer axis – ‘I can see…’

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso insists he has a “plan” to play club-record £117million signing Morgan Rogers alongside Cole Palmer – and believes the England international will also make an “instant impact” at Stamford Bridge.

The attacking midfielder became the most expensive British player of all-time when he moved from Aston Villa to Chelsea last week, having flown back from North America after the Three Lions reached the semi-finals at the World Cup.

The 24-year-old is now on holiday, while Chelsea have begun their pre-season tour in Sydney.

And speaking about the sort of impact Rogers can have in west London, Alonso told reporters out in Australia: “In that position we needed an important player and I’m sure there were not many better options than Morgan Rogers.

“You need players who can have that almost instant impact and I’m sure Morgan won’t need much time to adapt to the club, the system and his team-mates,” Alonso said.

“That was the idea, to get a top player, and Morgan is one of them.”

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Rogers has signed a six-year contract with Chelsea, with an option for a further year, and Alonso is confident he will be ready for the start of the season and can perform an exciting attacking tandem with ‘good friend’ Palmer.

“I have a plan. I have an idea. I can see them linking really well,” Alonso said of the pair.

“We need to have a good mix. If we get that balance right and those special players in the right positions, with good control, then we will be more competitive with and without the ball.”

Alonso expects more Chelsea transfer activity

Chelsea are not done with their business for the summer, however, despite their big-money deal for Rogers, alongside the captures of winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting, striker Emmanuel Emegha from Strasbourg and full-back Marco Palestra from Atalanta.

They are also expected to sign midfielder Valentin Barco, also from Strasbourg, in the coming weeks and are close to announcing the £52m signing of France international defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.

That will leave Chelsea with nearly 40 players in their squad and needing to sell a substantial number of them, with Alonso adding: “We need to know that there will probably still be some movement.

“We need to be flexible and quick to act. The main thing is that we have a clear idea, a clear plan that we have built.

“It will probably change before the transfer window closes.

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“We want a squad with the right balance between quality and mentality.

“Those things need to match in terms of maturity, but I think we are starting the new season with good energy. That’s important.”