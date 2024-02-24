Xabi Alonso falling for Granit Xhaka’s injury fake-out celebration was absolutely priceless

Everything seems to be perfectly falling in place for Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen right now.

With every passing week, the perennial runners-up look like shaking off their historic Neverkusen tag to actually go and do it this time.

This is a club that have never won the Bundesliga, but finished runners-up on five occasions. They’ve won the DfB Pokal just once, losing a further three finals, while their most famous hour was losing the 2002 Champions League final to Real Madrid and that Zizou volley.

