Xabi Alonso thinks ‘it’s clear’ Liverpool are Europa League favourites above his own Leverkusen side

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso thinks “it’s clear” that Liverpool are “favourites” to win the Europa League after breezing through the last round.

The Reds absolutely hammered Sparta Prague in the round of 16 to reach the quarter-finals. Indeed, Jurgen Klopp’s side won the tie 11-2 on aggregate, bagging five goals in the first leg and six in the second.

After the match, Sparta manager Brian Priske suggested the “world-class” Reds “are a Champions League team” that could be on course to win the Premier League this season.

That they’ve reached the UCL final in three of the last six years backs up that statement, and means they’re sure to be most people’s pick to win the Europa League.

That is certainly true of Alonso – who they are targeting to be their next manager – as he feels it’s obvious people expect them to romp to the trophy now, as he does himself.

“For me it’s clear, I really see Liverpool as the favourites to win the Europa League,” he said.

The Reds are odds on favourites, but Alonso’s own Leverkusen side are second. The Spaniard’s club pulled off a spectacular last-gasp win over Qarabag in the last round to preserve their unbeaten record this campaign.

After drawing 2-2 in the first leg, the Bundesliga leaders were 4-3 down on aggregate after 90 minutes, before a 95th minute Patrik Schick goal saw them go level, and the Czech striker capped off the heroics with a winner four minutes later.

Leverkusen will face Liverpool’s Premier League rivals West Ham, while the Reds themselves will face off against Serie A side Atalanta.

The two clubs are on opposite sides of the draw, which means if they are to meet, it will be in the final. As such, Alonso’s side will know they’re in for a massive challenge, with their own manager expecting his former side should come out on top.

But if they do get to that point, he’ll be able to motivate the team with the knowledge that everyone thinks they are the going to come out second best, and that’s not gone against them this season.

Leverkusen have never won the Bundesliga, but are 10 points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the table, so if they can overcome the serial winners, then Liverpool won’t be a dissimilar challenge.

