Xabi Alonso is the truth: He conquered Bayern and broke Thomas Muller’s brain in the process

This kind of result makes you sit up and take notice. Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Bayern Munich. If it wasn’t clear already, it is now; Xabi Alonso is European football’s next great coach and it would be an act of lunacy for Liverpool to look anywhere else for Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The win kept up Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run in all competitions. Thirty-one games. Twenty-seven wins. Four draws. They’re now five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and still going great guns on all fronts. Not only is Alonso leading Leverkusen – a club that have never won the Bundesliga – to one of the greatest seasons in their history, but he’s masterminding one of the great campaigns from any team, anywhere.

It was a flagship performance that will long be looked back on as one of the defining moments for this side. Not since Klopp himself was at Dortmund have Bayern had an opponent of this quality – not only the team, but the architect of their excellence.

