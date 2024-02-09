Xabi Alonso to Liverpool boost as ‘big dream’ revealed by former teammate

Xabi Alonso to Liverpool has been given a boost by one of the Spaniard’s former teammates, who has revealed the manager’s “big dream”.

Klopp dropped the bombshell last month that he’s set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, citing a lack of “energy” as key to his decision to steo down.

The Liverpool bosses have been drawing up a shortlist of replacements since the announcement, with Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim thought to be among the top targets.

But Xabi Alonso is the clear favourite owing to his excellent work with Bayer Leverkusen, who are currently leading Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, and his past affiliation with Liverpool, with whom he won the Champions League in 2005.

Speaking to German publication ARD, one of Alonso’s former teammates at Bayern Munich, Bastien Schweinsteiger, said he could see the ex-midfielder living “his big dream” and moving to Anfield this summer.

“I know Xabi and I think his big dream is to coach Liverpool,” the ex-Bayern, Manchester United and Germany midfielder said.

“I can already imagine that it could be this summer that he is going to Liverpool.”

While Alonso is understood to be open to the prospect of replacing Klopp, he refused to be drawn into the speculation when asked about the rumours last month.

“Speculation is normal but my focus is Bayer Leverkusen,” Alonso told reporters in the wake of Klopp’s shock announcement.

“I am very happy right now with my players in Leverkusen. Of course, Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool was a big surprise. I have great respect and admiration for what he did.”

Asked if he could rule out being Liverpool’s next manager, Alonso replied: “Honestly, I don’t have a direct answer. I’m happy here right now, that’s for sure, and only thinking about Leverkusen.”

Cesc Fabregas, Alonso’s former team-mate with Spain, feels his fellow countryman has the “right mentality” to manage a club of Liverpool’s stature.

“He’s a very intelligent guy,” Fabregas the BBC’s Planet Premier League podcast. “He’s been up there. He’s done it all and he knows the standards that are being set at Liverpool. The crowd love him and also I think he’s a really good coach. He’s got good ideas.

“Maybe he plays slightly differently but I think he’s got adaptability. I saw him around when he was the coach of Real Sociedad B, then now at Bayer Leverkusen.”

MEDIAWATCH: Xabi Alonso given ‘brutal warning’ by Liverpool stranger as ‘UEFA issues’ linger