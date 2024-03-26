According to reports, Liverpool have a clear ‘advantage’ over Bayern Munich in the race to appoint current Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard is doing a remarkable job with Bayer Leverkusen as the Bundesliga leaders are unbeaten this season across all competitions.

Alonso back to Liverpool?

Leverkusen are at risk of losing Alonso in the summer as he is being heavily linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool are searching for Jurgen Klopp’s successor after the German announced his exit in the summer, while Bayern Munich are in the market for a new manager to replace Thomas Tuchel, who is also departing at the end of this season.

On Tuesday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Alonso has made a U-turn on his Leverkusen future.

Romano said: “At the moment Xabi Alonso’s only focus, despite links with Liverpool and Bayern Munich, is on winning three titles with Bayer Leverkusen.

“Earlier in the season, Alonso started to consider some possibilities, and there were enquiries to see his contract situation at Leverkusen, but for now his only focus is on finishing this season strongly.”

‘A lot of PR spin…’

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool have a clear ‘advantage’ over Bayern Munich as ‘Klopp’s lengthy reign highlights that there is stability at Anfield’. The report explains.

‘Liverpool may have moved ahead of Bayern in the battle to lure Alonso away from Leverkusen as heading to Anfield is a more attractive prospect thanks to Fenway Sports Group having a track record of giving managers plenty of time to stamp their authority, according to GMS sources. ‘Liverpool are refusing to allow Bayern’s own pursuit of Alonso to have an impact on their plans, GMS sources understand, as the Merseyside giants are going about their business behind closed doors and have remained fully focused on finding what they believe would be the right package to put on the table. ‘The general feeling is that there is a lot of PR spin surrounding reports coming out of Germany that a move to Bavaria is on the cards for the 42-year-old, whose Leverkusen side are on the verge of clinching the Bundesliga title, resulting in Fenway Sports Group being increasingly unlikely to be paying attention to stories from overseas. ‘Liverpool have remained calm throughout the process of assessing potential candidates for the managerial job, but Alonso has stayed at the top of their list of contenders heading into the final months of Klopp’s reign.’

Liverpool expert Neil Jones meanwhile has been keen to insist that Alonso’s ‘uncertainty shouldn’t be a worry’ for the Premier League giants.

He said: “The situation regarding Xabi Alonso remains unchanged for now as far as I’m aware; there has been no indication of what he wants to do in the summer as his focus remains very much on Bayer Leverkusen and what could be an incredible end to the season.

“German reports suggest that Bayern Munich is his favoured destination, but Alonso and his camp have been very quiet and until there is any clarity from their side, I think it’s a case of wait and see.”