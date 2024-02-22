Xabi Alonso ‘more willing’ to join Bayern Munich than Liverpool after double approach

Xabi Alonso is the top target of Bayern and Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso is ‘more willing to join Bayern Munich’ at the end of the season amid interest from both the Bundesliga giants and Liverpool.

Bayern announced on Wednesday that they will be parting ways with current boss Thomas Tuchel and they’ve made Alonso their top target to replace the former Chelsea manager.

Liverpool also have the 42-year-old at the top of their shortlist after Jurgen Klopp revealed last month that he will be leaving the Reds in the summer.

And in what will be a significant blow for the Liverpool bosses, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg claims Alonso favours a move to the Allianz Arena as things stand.

“First of all, Xabi Alonso is 100 percent focused on winning the possible treble with Bayer Leverkusen,” Plettenburg said.

“He’s not motivated to speak about Bayern Munich, he’s not motivated to speak about Bayern in the background, he’s really focused on Leverkusen.

“We really have to say that it’s not 100 percent clear that Xabi Alonso will say yes to Bayern and all the Bayern bosses are informed about the difficulty of this possible transfer from Leverkusen.

“But my understanding and my information is that at this stage, Xabi Alonso is more willing to join Bayern Munich instead of joining Liverpool.

“I can also give you this news: Bayern have already enquired about Xabi Alonso, but we also have heard that Liverpool have also enquired in the last couple of days and weeks.”

Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side are currently eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and are yet to lose a game this season, as they target an historic treble.

When asked last week about who might replace him at Anfield, Klopp endorsed Alonso as the “standout” candidate.

Klopp said: “The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is a standout in that department.

“Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional.”

