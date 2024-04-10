Xabi Alonso opens door to Premier League move despite Liverpool snub

Xabi Alonso has opened the door to a move to the Premier League despite rejecting the advances of Liverpool.

The Spaniard was the Reds’ first choice to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer, and was also thought to be Bayern Munich’s priority as they look for a replacement for Thomas Tuchel.

“Very exciting…”

But Alonso stopped further speculation last month by committing his future to Bayer Leverkusen, who are on course for a historic treble and face West Ham in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

The former Liverpool midfielder did though admit in his pre-match press conference that a future job in the Premier League is one that intrigues him.

When asked about returning to England, Alonso said: “You never know – at the moment I have enough on my plate to think about, but I’m still young as a coach and for sure it’s a nice one (thought).

“I speak regularly with some colleagues who coach in the Premier League and they know that each game is really tough to prepare and to play. It’s a very exciting competition with so many great players, coaches, great clubs, stadiums – and West Ham is one of them.

“We are facing them tomorrow (Thursday) with great respect but with great excitement that we have a great chance to go through and keep going in a great season as well.”

Focus on the treble

Leverkusen, unbeaten in all 41 of their matches this season, look set to wrap up a first Bundesliga title on Saturday or Sunday.

All they need to do is match Bayern Munich’s result to be confirmed as champions.

Should Bayern lose to Cologne then Leverkusen will be crowned as title winners without having to kick a ball.

Either way, Alonso’s side will claim the title if they beat Werder Bremen at home on Sunday afternoon.

They are also in the German Cup final but the Hammers are now Alonso and Leverkusen’s primary focus.

Alonso added: “We know what West Ham can do. They have experience in Europe, last season they were champions of the Conference League.

“We want to go further and starting tomorrow and then next week in London, we have to play to our own game. We are ready.”

