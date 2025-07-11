Xabi Alonso may have only joined this summer but he is already facing his first crisis at Madrid.

Xabi Alonso did not have to wait long for his first Real Madrid crisis as the new head coach is set for “showdown” talks with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Madrid were humiliated at the hands of PSG with a 4-0 thumping sending them out of the Club World Cup and into a crisis.

The humbling defeat comes off the back of a season that saw them end it without any major trophy, costing Carlo Ancelotti his job and seeing Alonso appointed as the successor.

But Alonso, who played for Madrid for five years, is getting a sense of the task before him as he has two superstars who don’t fancy running during games.

According to Marca, Alonso will speak with both Vinicius Jr and Mbappe to discuss their work ethic.

For Vinicius Jr, Marca says the Brazilian is “far removed from his former self” and Alonso wants to know “what’s going on in his head.”

However, the manager wants it “to be Vinicius who comes clean and says exactly what’s going on.”

On the Mbappe front, Marca say it is a “concern” and that “11 must work.” The newspaper also says that “ego dominates every circumstance, especially when the situation gets tense and the score is against them.”

Mbappe scored just once in the Club World Cup but it is claimed Alonso is more concerned about his tracking back rather than the lack of goalscoring, saying “the leniency shown when defending was worrying.”

Unusually for Madrid, the manager has at least been given the backing to discipline the players and Marca say “the club has given Xabi Alonso their support for his decision-making.”

Alonso, speaking in the aftermath of the PSG defeat, said it was “last game of 2024-25, not the first of 2025-26.”

“We haven’t talked much about the composition of the squad during the World Cup but now we are always open to talking about making improvements and there is space for that,” he said.

“Our new era is just beginning, there is still a lot of margin, lots of things we have to do better. Today hurts, we have to be self-critical, but this shows us things. We will take things from this match and from this World Cup. We leave here a better team, even if it is hard to say that right now.

“It can be a starting point for us, a way of beginning next season better. Today is the end of this season, not the start of next. This competition has told me a lot of things about what we are and what we have to improve. I leave here with many certainties. We will start from zero in August, when 2025-26 begins. Not from the 95th minute of today, but from zero.

