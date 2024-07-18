Xabi Alonso set to swoop in for Jurgen Klopp favourite

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is lining up a free transfer for a former Liverpool defensive stalwart as he prepares for a Bundesliga title defence.

Joel Matip is available on a free transfer as Liverpool did not recontract the former Cameroon international and saw him depart Anfield at the end of June.

The centre-back spent eight impressive years at Anfield after leaving Schalke 04 in 2016 and his quality as a defender is undeniable.

Alonso is said to be keen to bolster his defensive ranks with experienced campaigners to help out the younger members of his Leverkusen squad.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United have shown great interest in signing Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah and a free transfer replacement would be just the tonic for the German club.

Before he departed Liverpool at the end of last season, Klopp issued praise for Matip as one of the Reds unsung heroes.

MORE LIVERPOOL TRANSFER NEWS FROM F365

👉 Manchester United set to do battle with Liverpool yet again with top free agent ready to make his decision

👉 Real Madrid insist Liverpool star ‘will play for them’ as ‘offer of epic proportions’ is mooted

👉 Romano quashes Liverpool, Real Madrid transfer talk with Ancelotti ‘attentive’ to Klopp favourite

“In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip. I’m not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him,” Klopp said.

“A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being – we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction.

“Joel’s qualities as a player are there for all to see and as a club, we have benefited from them since the first moment that he joined. I don’t think he has had too many headlines over the years but he has only ever been a very famous figure within our group.

“I have said before that if there was one person who wouldn’t care if he was underrated it would be Joel, but the truth is we could not have rated him more highly. Not only has he set the standards for himself, he has set them for others and this is one of the main reasons why his time here has been so successful.”

Leverkusen have signed 19-year-old centre-back Jeanuël Belocian from Stade Rennais in the current window and have seen on-loan defender Sadik Fofana return to the club as well. They have allowed Josip Stanisic to return to Bayern Munich without submitting an offer to take the 24-year-old on a permanent deal.