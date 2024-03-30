Former Chelsea and Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole thinks Xabi Alonso has made a “terrible decision” to stay at Bayer Leverkusen beyond this season.

Alonso gave up his role with Real Sociedad’s B team to become Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach in October 2022 and he has worked wonders since taking over.

Leverkusen were in a relegation battle when the Spaniard took over but they are unbeaten this season and ten points clear of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool are searching for a new manager ahead of next season and they have been heavily linked with Alonso.

The inexperienced manager was initially expected to join one of those two clubs ahead of next season but he revealed on Friday that he will be sticking with Bayer Leverkusen for another season.

This decision has surprised Cole, who has given two reasons why he thinks Alonso is making a mistake.

“I think it’s a terrible decision. He is the hottest property in world football, in management right now,” Cole told TNT Sports.

“A manager’s stock goes up and down so quickly. I think he should have made the move this summer because in a year’s time it could be completely different.

“Keeping this [Leverkusen] team together is going to be tough enough because they’ve got some fantastic players and all the big giants in Europe are going to be looking at them.”

Fellow pundit Owen Hargreaves disagreed, though. He added: “Probably a bit of a surprise.

“Most managers when they’re stock is high tend to strike but Xabi, relatively young as a manager, wants to stay where he’s comfortable.

“Bayern wanted him, Real [Madrid], Liverpool… so I’m impressed actually and I think he’s made the right call. Stay another year and see what happens in the summer.

“If he wins the Bundesliga and potentially a European trophy, and if he keeps that team together it could be something very special.”

Alonso alternatives…

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Ruben Amorim is “higher” on Liverpool’s “list” than Roberto De Zerbi at the moment.

“Xabi Alonso’s decision means that Liverpool have to turn their attentions elsewhere for a new manager,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Keep an eye on two that I’ve already mentioned here multiple times.

“Ruben Amorim is higher on the list as of now, and Roberto De Zerbi. They are two of the candidates but not the only ones for the Liverpool job.

“There could be also other candidates so we will see what Liverpool will decide internally.

“Liverpool are well informed on Amorim’s contract at Sporting and in my opinion he’s a very good coach. Sometimes he’s been underrated but his level is very good.”