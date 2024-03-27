Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has been warned against deciding to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool ahead of next season.

Alonso is currently the clear favourite to replace Klopp but the Bayer Leverkusen boss is also being pursued by Bayern Munich.

“It would be a big risk…”

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding Liverpool‘s chances of beating Bayern Munich in the race to acquire Alonso but journalist Neil Jones is of the understanding that the Spaniard is yet to decide on his next move.

He told Caught Offside: “German reports suggest that Bayern Munich is his favoured destination, but Alonso and his camp have been very quiet and until there is any clarity from their side, I think it’s a case of wait and see.”

Alonso is working wonders with Bayer Leverkusen. They were in a relegation battle when he took over in October 2022 but they are now top of the Bundesliga and unbeaten this season across all competitions.

Despite this, Ryan Babel has explained why he thinks it “would be a big risk” for Alonso to replace Klopp.

“I think maybe to replace Klopp, it would be a big risk for him,” Babel said during an interview with Liverpool Echo. “Of course, you can see he’s a good manager in the making.”

“But the difference with Leverkusen and Liverpool is that with Leverkusen, it’s okay if you do well but with Liverpool, you have to do well. I think it would be better for him to step in at a different time.

“Even though this is the perfect time, I think it will be very difficult and the pressure is very high to replace Klopp.”

“He needs some time to settle…”

Babel has also backed summer signing Ryan Gravenberch to become a “great asset” for Liverpool.

“Obviously it’s clear that Van Dijk’s performances are very important. I was really happy and pleased to see Gravenberch join last summer,” Babel added.

“I think he needs some time to settle, but once he does, I think he can be a great asset for Liverpool. We will soon all see his talent.

“In my opinion, Gakpo is a great player. It of course depends on how Liverpool plays and who the opponent is, whether he plays as false nine or the left winger. He can play them both.

“Also for him, it’s not easy to come from Holland to the Premier League. You always need a little bit of time.

“There are so many players I remember who weren’t immediately great all the time. That’s football, the Premier League is very tough. But once they settle and get the confidence, I’m sure they will be fine.”