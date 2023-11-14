Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are redefining total football one absurd tactic at a time

The latest success in a growing list of holding midfielders who turned into football managers, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are taking European football by storm.

Your son’s favourite football team, Leverkusen have suddenly become the club for society’s cropped trousers and tote bag-wearing IPA drinkers.

German football has generally always endeared itself to that sort of crowd between the safe-standing sections, pints in the stands, cool kits and clubs steeped in history, but Leverkusen are taking it to a new level with that handsome bastard on the touchline.

We’re allowed to say all this as we absolutely qualify as the kind of football culture nerds who are suckers for cool clubs, sexy managers who used to be brilliant midfielders, and all things tote bags and nice pints.

For the full article, please click here.