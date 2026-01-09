Xavi ‘open to Premier League’ as ex-Barcelona coach linked to Man Utd job

Xavi is said to be open to a Premier League move but there has been no contact with Manchester United yet.

Former Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly open to a move to the Premier League although there has yet to be any discussion with Manchester United over their vacancy.

The ex-midfielder has been out of work since leaving the Camp Nou in 2024 but the league title on his resume as well as his playing career would make him an attractive option for many potential suitors.

One of those suitors may well be Manchester United who are searching for a new manager after sacking Ruben Amorim on Monday.

The reported plan would be to employ an interim coach until the end of the season before appointing a full-time manager in the summer but Xavi’s current availability may change that.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, there have been no discussions between the two parties yet with the United hierarchy only having just begun the formal search for a manager.

“At the moment, I am not aware of negotiations between Xavi and Manchester United,” Romano said. “United have now started the process of selecting their coach and we will have to see what can happen in the future. As of today there is nothing advanced or anything concrete.”

However, Xavi is said to be open to a Premier League role and is ready to return to management having been out of the game for 19 months.

“What I can say is that Xavi would love to coach in the Premier League,” Romano continued. “He feels ready to return to coaching and write a new chapter after his departure from Barcelona and taking some time to disconnect.

“He is ready and very open to managing in the Premier League one day, but at the moment, I am not aware of negotiations between Xavi and Manchester United.”

The Manchester United reported shortlist is growing by the day with a huge number of names linked to the Old Trafford post.

On the interim front, a decision has been reported to be coming “within days” with either Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Michael Carrick given the nod.

A report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for TEAMtalk claims United have a ‘timeline on a new appointment’, which could come soon.

“Manchester United are poised to name a new interim manager as early as next week, sources confirm, with club legends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick the clear frontrunners to take charge until the end of the season.

“An announcement is expected shortly after the weekend’s fixtures, bringing clarity to a club in transition once more.”

