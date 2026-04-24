Former Netherlands international Willem van Hanegem claims that Ronald Koeman would not have been impressed by how Xavi Simons reacted to his stunning strike in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Brighton last weekend.

The summer signing from RB Leipzig produced his best display in a Spurs shirt to date, certainly in the Premier League, as he delivered an assist for Pedro Porro’s opener before scoring with a curling effort in the second period.

It wasn’t enough to give Tottenham their first league win of 2026, something they will go in search of again at already-relegated Wolves on Saturday. And while Xavi earned plaudits for his wonderstrike and all-round display against the Seagulls, not everyone was impressed.

Indeed, former Spurs striker Les Ferdinand admitted last week that he did not like Xavi’s wild celebration after his goal, with the pundit pointing out that the Tottenham players still needed to focus with more than 10 minutes of the game still remaining.

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And now Van Hanegem has also taken aim at the 22-year-old attacking midfielder, suggesting that the manager would have taken Xavi off in his era had he celebrated like that.

The Feyenoord legend also accused Xavi of playing for himself rather than the team, suggesting that his international boss Koeman would not have been impressed with his histrionics.

Van Hanegem said about the Tottenham star, as per PSV Inside: “If a player like that had played in our era, and the manager didn’t want to take him off, then the players certainly would have taken him off themselves.

“If Koeman sees this now, wouldn’t he have something to say about it? Xavi Simons always plays his own game. It is truly terrible to watch.”

Xavi admits Tottenham struggles in debut season

‘Terrible to watch’ is a bit of a stretch given how high emotions were running at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the potential magnitude of the strike.

Xavi has also been under growing pressure, having failed to shine in his first season in north London after his £51million summer switch.

Indeed, the Dutch attacker has managed only six goals and seven assists in 42 games in all competitions for Tottenham in his debut campaign.

And, speaking after the game last weekend, Xavi revealed just how tough it’s been adjusting to life in Europe’s highest-profile league.

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He told the club’s official website: “Yeah, I’ve been through a difficult journey, I would say, this season.

“It’s life. I have to take it. I’m still young, I have to learn things. I’m really happy that the coach is here, for me especially.

“I want to play football, I want to help the team to score and assist. I want to help the team to go through this situation, together as a team is the most important thing, but yeah, these are the kind of games that I want to be on the pitch, and I want to show everyone that I can help the team.”