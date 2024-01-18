Arsenal transfer: Arteta ‘interested’ in £60m attacker as Barcelona, Bayern, Inter circle

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, according to reports in Germany.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a stellar campaign on loan at the Bundesliga club, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

He joined PSV from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in July 2022 and after an amazing season in the Netherlands, the French champions exercised their €4million buy-back clause.

In order to continue his development, Simons joined Leipzig for 2023/24.

There is talk of another permanent move for the 11-cap Netherlands international, however.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Simons for quite a while and they are reportedly still interested.

According to Sport BILD (via Sport Witness), the Gunners are in the picture to land the 20-year-old from PSG.

There are a number of ‘top clubs’ who are ‘interested’ in signing Simons, which has stalled talks between the Parisiens and Leipzig – who want to extend the player’s loan until 2025.

Also in the race are Bayern Munich, Inter and Barcelona, the report claims.

No move has been made for Simons as clubs wait to see what PSG decide to do with the player.

Either way, a January move is ruled out, and if they want to buy Simons this month, Arsenal probably would not be able to afford the signing.

According to Transfermarkt, Simons is worth €70m (£60million).

Mikel Arteta is unable to spend big in the winter transfer window due to financial rules, which is hindering their pursuit of a new star striker.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is one of the players near the top of Arteta’s wishlist, but the Bees want around £100m for him.

If the Arsenal manager is going to spend this month, he will have to sell first.

Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe are three players the Gunners are reportedly open to selling to raise funds.

