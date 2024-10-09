Man City: Pep Guardiola makes ‘expensive desire’ his ‘last wish’ after ‘earthquake’ exit announcement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly has an ‘expensive desire to strengthen his squad’: RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons.

Simons is one of the most promising attackers in Europe and is spending his second season in a row on loan at Bundesliga club Leipzig.

The Netherlands international recorded an impressive 10 goals and 15 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions last term and has four goal contributions in 2024/25.

Only 21 years young, Simons is worth 80 million euros (£67million) on Transfermarkt and is under contract at his parent club Paris Saint-Germain until 2027.

It is unclear what the Ligue 1 club’s long-term plans are for the young forward, though you get the impression they would be happy to cash in if a big offer is made.

Simons has been linked with several Premier League clubs over the last year, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and now Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola is always looking to improve his squad and recruited winger Savinho for £21million in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian has started the season very well, with Man City looking very dangerous on the flanks with Savinho, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish all playing well.

Simons can play anywhere across the front three and in behind the striker, making him a very effective player.

Man City boss Guardiola ‘sets his sights on Xavi Simons’

His versatility and ability has apparently caught the eye of City boss Guardiola, who has an ‘expensive desire’ to sign the Dutchman, according to Spanish website Fichajes.

Indeed, it is claimed that Simons is ‘attracting the attention of the big European clubs’, including one-time Champions League winners City.

In a bit of a bleak statement, the report says Simons is Guardiola’s ‘last wish’, hinting that the Spaniard will leave the club at the end of the season or after one season managing the youngster.

Pep is ‘always looking for quality to strengthen his squad and has set his sights on Simons’, it is added.

On PSG, the report says the French champions ‘are watching carefully how the young talent continues to grow in Germany’ and are not ruling out integrating him into their squad next season.

Fichajes adds:

Teams like Manchester City would be willing to make a tempting offer for a player who seems destined to become a star. Although his loan to Leipzig has been fundamental to his development, his future at PSG is uncertain, as his performance and projection have not gone unnoticed. Guardiola’s interest could accelerate his jump into the Premier League, a league where his talent could flourish even more. Xavi Simons is expected to be one of the big names in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Guardiola has been dealt a blow following director of football Txiki Begiristain’s decision to leave the Premier League champions at the end of the season.

Begiristain has been incredibly successful and his exit announcement has caused an ‘earthquake’ at the Etihad, reports in Spain suggest.

Man City remain unbeaten in the Premier League after seven matches and face Wolves at Molineux after the international break.