According to reports, Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada has made former Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez ‘a concrete lead’ to replace Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag was sacked on Monday morning after a fourth defeat in the Red Devils’ first nine Premier League matches this season.

It has been a dismal start to the 2024/25 campaign, with Man Utd also winless in their opening three Europa League encounters, most recently drawing 1-1 away to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Sunday’s defeat at West Ham might have come under controversial circumstances but Ten Hag’s men only have themselves to blame for their missed chances, particularly in the first half.

There is no doubt this is a crisis and Sir Jim Ratcliffe clearly regrets his decision to hand the former Ajax manager a new contract in the summer.

Ratcliffe reportedly spoke to several managers, including new England boss Thomas Tuchel, but ultimately extended Ten Hag’s contract to end any speculation about his future at the club.

The Dutchman was expected to be sacked at the end of last season after recording Man Utd’s worst-ever Premier League finish but saved his job by winning the FA Cup.

Plenty of names are being linked with the Red Devils job, including Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

One interesting manager Man Utd are reportedly looking at is Xavi, who is available after leaving Barcelona at the end of 2023/24.

The Blaugrana is the only European club the Spaniard has managed, spending three years at the club he represented as a player for more than two decades.

Xavi has already made Man Utd request with Berrada talks ongoing

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, writing for Sky Sport Switzerland, Xavi is someone new Man Utd CEO Berrada rates highly.

Indeed, the former Man City chief ‘has made Xavi Hernandez a concrete lead to succeed Ten Hag‘.

Berrada is leading the club’s search for a new manager but is yet to decide if the former Ajax manager should be sacked.

Tavolieri claims ‘discussions are taking place between the two men to see the possibility of an arrival in the coming weeks’.

During talks with Berrada, Xavi has apparently ‘asked to be assisted by well-known former players from Old Trafford’, as he is ‘well aware that he will not solve the problem alone’.

Tavolieri also mentions that there was a picture on Xavi’s social media with his son wearing a Man Utd shirt, which is obviously significant.

Ten Hag blamed poor finishing on Sunday’s loss against West Ham and Man Utd defender Lisandro Martinez has admitted the result is difficult to take.

“I am feeling very disappointed,” the 26-year-old said.

“I hate to lose and I hated losing that, and in this club it is not what we want. The expectation is really high for sure and we want to win every game.

“But now it is time to accept it and be honest with ourselves and keep going.

“I want the best for this club. I am pretty sure that this club will be at the top. We will give everything to put this club where it deserves.

“I am so frustrated, honestly, because I see every day our skills, our quality, and then those days that we finish a game, we lose, we miss many chances and it is difficult to accept it, but we have to accept it. That is it.

“Everyone fights and we give everything, but I think we have to give more.

“We have to know that in football it is a mental game and we have to keep believing and believe until the end and be hungry.

“We played very well in the first half, but in the second half we dropped. We conceded the two goals and we could not win the game. I am so disappointed, honestly.”