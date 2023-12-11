Xavi makes Tottenham star his ‘top Barcelona target’ as Postecoglou eyes £75m Everton starlet

According to reports, FC Barcelona head coach Xavi is stepping up his interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The 27-year-old – who scored against Man City and Aston Villa – has benefitted from Ange Postecoglou’s arrival as he has featured heavily for Spurs in recent weeks after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Before this season, Lo Celso spent 18 months on loan at Villarreal and his Tottenham career looked to be over but Postecoglou has managed to get the best out of him.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Barcelona boss Xavi is a fan of the midfielder and Sky Sports are now reporting that he is keen to reignite his interest in the Spurs man during the upcoming January transfer window.

It is said that Gavi’s injury has ‘heightened the need for a player of Lo Celso’s profile’. Regarding Xavi’s interest in the Spurs stars being a ‘test’, the report adds.

‘The request is actually considered a test of how much support Xavi has among the Barca hierarchy. ‘Xavi identified Lo Celso as a top target in the summer but both the player and Tottenham were keen for him to stay. ‘Lo Celso will have 18 months left on his Tottenham contract in January.’

FEATURE: Haaland? Salah? No, Son is the best finisher in the Premier League this season

While Tottenham may lose Lo Celso in January, it has been heavily reported that Postecoglou is hoping to add a new centre-back to his squad.

Signing a new centre-back is understood to be a priority for Postecoglou and Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as one of their preferred targets.

After impressing while on loan at PSV Eindhoven in 2022/23, Branthwaite is enjoying a breakout season at Goodison Park as he has formed a great partnership with James Tarkowski.

Football Transfers are reporting that ‘Tottenham have set their sights on Branthwaite and Radu Dragusin ahead of the January transfer window’. The report explains.

‘Dragusin, who is currently at Serie A club Genoa, has caught the attention of Tottenham’s scouting team with his commanding performances in Italy. He is contracted with Il Grifone until 2027 – and while there has been a lot of speculation around a possible move for the 21-year-old, we understand that Spurs’ interest is genuine. ‘Meanwhile, Everton defender Branthwaite is also greatly admired as one of the standout young performers in the Premier League this season. ‘We are told, however, that the Toffees value the player at around £75million. The side are firmly of the belief that the youngster will be an England first-team player in the future and have put an asking price on his head to reflect that.’

Everton’s £75m valuation is very optimistic, but with their prized asset under contract until 2027, they can realistically ask for whatever they like in the hope that one of their free-spending rivals will cough up the cash. Chelsea or Manchester United, then…