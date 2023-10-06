Xisco out, Warnock in at Sheff Weds; Watford commit to a manager?! – F365’s Championship Spotlight

Sheffield Wednesday headline this edition of Championship Spotlight with Neil Warnock reportedly ‘open’ to replacing Xisco Munoz. He couldn’t, could he?

XISCO OUT… WARNOCK IN?!

Xisco arguably reached the end of his tether at Sheffield Wednesday a fair few weeks ago but he must be a glutton for punishment as he kept lingering around until he was sacked after their 1-0 loss to West Brom in midweek.

After picking up just two points in 10 games, the Owls are in a dire position from an on-field standpoint, but matters in the stands are even worse amid the ongoing bad blood between supporters and their petulant owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Whoever replaces Xisco will have a humongous job on his hands and – according to BBC Radio Sheffield journalist Rob Staton – Warnock would be ‘open’ to it.

The immediate reaction to this report from most would be ‘surely not’. As well as being a Sheffield United icon, Warnock has found great enjoyment in taking the p*ss out of the Blades’ direct rivals over the years.

It would be quite the turnaround if he ended up as their head coach – in what could be his last job in management – but if you take allegiances out of it, there would be no better appointment for Sheffield Wednesday given the ongoing awful state of affairs at Hillsborough.

And unfortunately for them, that is one key reason why this appointment feels unlikely. Chansiri does not have enough sense about him to make this astute call, with TEAMtalk reporting that former Leeds United and Rotherham United boss Steve Evans ‘is in the frame’ to succeed Xisco instead.

WATFORD COMMIT TO A MANAGER?!

Valerien Ismael’s record as a Championship manager is pretty mixed. After carrying Barnsley to an unlikely second-tier promotion push in 2020/21, he was unable to last a full season at West Brom as he was sacked in February 2022.

Following a brief stint at Besiktas, Ismael was afforded a lifeline at Championship level by Watford, who appointed him as Chris Wilder’s successor right at the end of last season.

Ismael’s spell at Watford has not been hit or miss at this stage, but not all is rosy as he has just two wins in his 11 games in charge. The cut-throat approach towards managers by the club’s board leads you to assume that the 48-year-old is only one more bad result away from being sacked. But this week’s developments hint at a clear model change.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Ismael – Watford’s 19th manager since the Pozzo family’s takeover in 2012 – has signed a new deal just six months after his arrival in May.

Watford have gone from one extreme to another with this contract as quite a few of Ismael’s predecessors did more to warrant improved terms without being afforded the necessary backing by the Pozzo family.

And while it is refreshing that Watford *finally* appear to be thinking long-term with their manager, you can’t help but feel that this will prove to be a token gesture that prolongs the inevitable, with Ismael – especially if their poor results continue – unlikely to see out the season.

DUFF DOES DUFF THINGS AT SWANSEA

Prior to this season, Burnley legend Michael Duff’s success rate in management was pretty phenomenal.

He guided Cheltenham Town to the League Two title in 2020/21 before defying the odds en route to establishing them in League One and last season, his Barnsley side challenged for automatic promotion in the third tier before falling short to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final.

It’s been smooth sailing for Duff in management so far, but the 45-year-old has faced difficulties at Swansea City during the early weeks of this season.

Duff was coming under fire after the Swans failed to win any of their opening seven Championship but much can change in a small timeframe at this level and after three wins on the spin, the Welsh outfit are on the up.

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall were beaten 3-0, with those wins followed up by a 2-1 home victory over play-off candidates Norwich City. If their recent form is anything to go by, it will not be long before Swansea are flirting with the top six.

Duff is going under the radar as one of the best up-and-coming managers in the Football League and if things eventually go awry at Burnley, he may be called upon to replace Vincent Kompany.

MCKENNA BALL

Duff is pretty good, but former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna is on a whole different level at the moment.

Ipswich were backed as a promotion dark horse prior to this season and they have so far gone blow for blow with Leicester City, who are only two points clear of last season’s runners-up in League One.

The Tractor Boys are scoring goals for fun and playing with a level of confidence that befits a team capable of mounting a serious tilt at promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich have recently floundered in the Championship and League One but under McKenna, they are a club reborn.

While they may end up falling short in the promotion race to big-hitters like Leicester City and Leeds United, for as long as the 37-year-old is at the helm, they will not go without a fight while playing some of the best (McKenna)ball you are ever likely to witness in the Championship.

