Lamine Yamal reportedly feels he has been ‘deceived’ by Barcelona over the signing of Marcus Rashford, and is angry that he was not ‘involved’ in the transfer decision, like Lionel Messi was when he was at the club.

Rashford has officially become a Barcelona player this summer, after being linked with them for months. The Manchester United forward has joined on loan, with an option for Barca to make his transfer permanent for £30.3million in 2026.

Rashford was said to have been dreaming about a move to the Nou Camp when he headed on loan to Aston Villa in January, and things ramped up when the Villans decided against signing him permanently.

But the move to Barcelona has not been received well by all at the club. Star forward Yamal reportedly feels he’s been ‘misled’ by the decision to sign Rashford, per El Nacional.

Indeed, he was reportedly assured that Spain team-mate Nico Williams was the ‘only option’ they were considering to strengthen their attack.

Yamal had reportedly requested upon his contract extension that Barca sign Williams, with whom he’s played 18 matches for Spain.

He was said to be excited about the prospect of sharing a dressing room with Williams for weeks, but that fell through when Williams decided to remain with Athletic Club.

Yamal, though, does not feel Barca did ‘everything possible’ to sign his friend, and his objections to the Rashford deal don’t stop there.

It’s said he has ‘expressed his anger’ to Joan Laporta and Deco for not informing him they were having conversations with Rashford.

As Barca’s star player, Yamal reportedly ‘wants to be involved in every decision’ that’s made, like elite talent Messi was while he was at the club.

The young winger is not the only Barca player said to be concerned about the signing of Rashford.

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski are said to have been ‘very cold’ to the forward, as they ‘don’t like him’.

The former is said to believe the transfer has come to take away from his playing opportunities, feeling the club weren’t satisfied with his performances at the back end of last season.

The striker is also said to have expressed ‘deep concern’ about the playing time he can get.

The anger of some players at Barca could reportedly lead to a fire that manager Hansi Flick cannot put out.

