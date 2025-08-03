Bukayo Saka, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are among the most valuable players in the world

Nine Premier League players rank among the top 20 most valuable players in the world. They are joined by only one Paris Saint-Germain star.

Here is the ranking, courtesy of Transfermarkt. The numbers in brackets indicate their ranking in the top 20 last summer, along with their market value at the time.

The most valuable footballers in the world

=20) Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain) – £78.5m (NE, £26.1m)

The PSG wonderkid is tied with five others, but we’re not including them all. Why? Because we can’t be arsed. In case you’re wondering, the players are Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Rodrygo, Raphinha and Moises Caicedo. Rodrygo is the only one who was in the top 20 last year (=12th). Harry Kane, Martin Odegaard, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Victor Osimhen, Gavi and Rafael Leao also fall out.

Doue’s rise has been astronomical. He’s absolutely fantastic. And his value is only going to increase. He’s somehow the only PSG player here.

19) Lautaro Martinez (Inter) – £82.9m (=12th, £92.7m)

The Inter captain is a club legend and the most valuable asset in Serie A. Team-mates Alessandro Bastoni, Marcus Thuram and Nicolo Barella are also worth a fortune.

=15) Phil Foden (Manchester City) – £87.2m (5th, £126.5m)

A poor season for Foden has resulted in a huge market value drop. He was fifth this time last year.

=15) Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) – £87.2m (NE, £65.4m)

An outstanding individual campaign playing for the champions of England has helped the World Cup-winning midfielder into the top 15.

=15) Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) – £87.2m (NE, £48m)

The outstanding talent of Olise was on display throughout last season, his first at Bayern after leaving Crystal Palace. He’s now a France regular and arguably the German club’s most important player behind Harry Kane, especially now that Jamal Musiala is out with a serious injury.

=15) Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid) – £87.2m (=20th, £76m)

Another player who moved clubs last summer, the former Manchester City forward keeps his place in the top 20 after a strong debut campaign in the Spanish capital, which was also the first trophyless season of his career.

14) Rodri (Manchester City) – £96m (=7th, £109.6m)

This season is huge for the Ballon d’Or holder, who missed the vast majority of last season after tearing his ACL. His value has understandably dropped, but we’re ready to see him back at his best for a City team with a point to prove.

=11) Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) – £104.7m (NE, £65.4m)

See, Liverpool didn’t lowball Newcastle…

=11) Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – £104.7m (NE, £69.8m)

Cor, what a player. It’s a bit odd that he’s a new entry after a worse season than in 2023/24, but he did sign a nine-year contract extension and was far from rubbish. He was worth £15m on Transfermarkt when he swapped Man City for Chelsea in 2023…

=11) Declan Rice (Arsenal) – £104.7m (=10th, £101.2m)

One of two England and Arsenal players in the top 20, Rice has enjoyed a small market boost thanks to another stellar year.

10) Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – (=10th, £101.2m)

Last year’s ranking was stacked full of Real Madrid players, but now there are *only* four of them.

=7) Pedri (Barcelona) – £122.2m (NE, £69.8m)

Pedri was absolutely sensational in 2024/25, helping Barcelona win three trophies and reach the semi-final of the Champions League. He’s a Ballon d’Or dark horse.

=7) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) – £122.2m (=7th, £109.6m)

Musiala is some talent and the future of Bayern.

=7) Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) – £122.2m (=7th, £109.6m)

Musiala’s German pal is not too bad either. Signed by Liverpool for a club-record fee in June, we’re awfully excited to see Wirtz in the Premier League.

6) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – £130.9m (6th, £118m)

The second Arsenal player on this list, Saka’s value stands him alone in sixth.

5) Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) – £148.4m (=1st, £151.8m)

We’re not entirely sure why, but Vinicius’ value has dropped a little bit, splitting him from last year’s pack tied for first place. The Brazilian scored eight in 12 Champions League games and had 21 goal involvements in La Liga last term.

=2) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) – £151.8m (=1st, £151.8m)

Just take a look at these stats.

=2) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – £151.8m (=1st, £151.8m)

And these stats as well.

=2) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – £151.8m (=1st, £151.8m)

England and Madrid superstar Bellingham is second alongside Haaland and Mbappe.

1) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) – £174.6m (=10th, £101.2m)

Out in front on his own, the generational talent of Lamine Yamal is the most valuable player in world football. He’s also (unsurprisingly) the highest-paid teenager in the world. At 18 years young, his ability is absolutely terrifying. But does he need to slow down?

