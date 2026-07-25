RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who has been linked with Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Yan Diomande has rejected the chance to join Arsenal and work with manager Mikel Arteta and has verbally agreed a deal on personal terms with Real Madrid.

On July 18, the transfer guru first reported Arsenal making calls to sign Diomande, who had a deal in place on personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain at the time.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then talking about the wingers’ market, we have to see how Arsenal will react – wingers and strikers – because this depends on opportunities.

“For example, just to give you some context, Arsenal over the last few days made some checks with the agents of Yan Diomande from Red Bull Leipzig to understand if there was still a chance to enter the deal.

“But don’t forget Diomande has an agreement on personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, and Paris Saint-Germain are in negotiations with Leipzig.

“But, for example, Arsenal made some calls to understand the situation of Diomande, just to give you context of what happened over the recent days.”

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At the time, it looked like PGS were going to sign Diomande from RB Leipzig, but now Real Madrid are the team that could get a deal done for the Ivory Coast international.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Romano reported that Madrid have had a bid for Diomande rejected and noted Arsenal and Man City’s interest in him.

Romano posted on X at 2:49am on July 25: “Manchester City and Arsenal made calls for Yan Diomande over last 10 days but player’s not opening doors.

“No bids from PL + only club going all in to face PSG is Real Madrid with first €90m plus €10m bid rejected by RB Leipzig.”

On Saturday evening, Romano reiterated his stance that Diomande has rejected the chance to join Arsenal or Man City, adding that the winger has a verbal agreement in place with Madrid, who are planning to make a second and improved bid for the 19-year-old.

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Yan Diomande rejects Arsenal for Real Madrid

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Saturday evening: “Man City already tried, but it was a few days ago.

“Arsenal also tried, but it was a few days ago.

“It was one week ago when Manchester City, Arsenal tried to get in touch with people close to the player and tried to understand if there was a chance to enter the deal, but the answer from Yan Diomande was not to open doors to English clubs, and at this stage, nothing has changed.”

Romano added on X at 8:09pm on July 25: “Real Madrid have verbally agreed on personal terms with Yan Diomande.

“Same as Paris Saint-Germain in June, Real also have player’s green light on terms.

“Real set to return with new bid to Leipzig after €90m plus €10m rejected.

“PSG, in contact again today to try until the end.”

Sky Sports journalist Philipp Hinze reported on X at 10:42pm on July 25: “After PSG, Real Madrid have now also reached a verbal agreement with Yan Diomande.

“A contract until 2031 is in place, while negotiations over the transfer fee are ongoing.

“A €100m bid has already been rejected.

“The final fee will also depend on whether Diomande joins immediately or is signed and loaned back to RB Leipzig for the 2026/27 season.

“An immediate transfer would increase the fee, while a loan-back would lower it.”

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